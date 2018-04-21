Jacks: Some good chicken and beef dinner recipes

If you want a little glimpse of what the 2018 Georgia “Bulldawgs” will look like on the football field then make your way to Athens on Saturday.
The annual G-day game will be played at 4 p.m. at Sanford stadium. Admission is free. A packed house is expected.
There will be lots of tailgating going on. I will be tailgating with a group of about 200 before the game. I look forward to connecting with old friends, new friends and lots of Dawg fans to share some of my favorite tailgating recipes.
It’s always a fun day in Athens.
Nothing like putting together two of my favorite things into one great dish. I love spinach and chicken.
Found a great recipe this week for chicken Florentine. Very simple but tasty.
Perfect Chicken
Florentine
Ingredients
4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
1/2 cup all-purpose flour for dredging
6 Tbsps. (3/4 stick) unsalted butter, divided
2 Tbsps. onion, finely diced
1 Tbsp. finely chopped garlic
1 1/2 cups dry white wine
1 cup whipping cream
2 (10 ounces) pkgs. frozen cut-leaf spinach, thawed and drained
1 Tbsp. chopped fresh parsley
Directions
Sprinkle the chicken with salt and pepper. Dredge the chicken in the flour to coat lightly then shake off any excess flour. In a large skillet over medium heat, melt 2 Tbsps. of butter. Once melted add chicken and cook until browned, about 5 minutes per side.
Carefully move the chicken to a plate and cover with foil to keep warm.
Melt 2 Tbsps. of butter in the same skillet over medium heat (do not clean skillet).
Add the onions and garlic and sauté until the onions are translucent, about 1 minute. Be sure to use a wooden spoon or spatula where you can be stirring and scraping the brown bits that form. Remove pan from stove and carefully pour in the wine.
Return pan to stove and increase the heat to medium-high and boil until the liquid is reduced by half, about 3 minutes. Add the cream and boil until the sauce reduces by half, stirring often, about 3 minutes. Sprinkle in the parsley. Season the sauce with salt and pepper (be sure to try it as you go to determine the correct amount). Return the chicken and any accumulated juices to the sauce (if you want you can turn the chicken to coat it in the sauce or you can pour it over when serving). This will finish cooking the chicken
Turn heat to low/warming. Meanwhile melt the remaining 2 Tbsps. of butter in another skillet over medium heat. Add the spinach and sauté until heated through. Season the spinach with salt and pepper to taste. Arrange the spinach over a platter.
Place the chicken atop the spinach. Pour the sauce over and serve.
If you like the taste of Philly steak then you will like this new twist to the taste but instead of bread you have pasta. Much better taste and your kids will love it.
Philly
Cheesesteak
Stuffed Shells
Ingredients
1 lb. lean ground beef
2 Tbsps. butter
1 small yellow onion, diced
1 small green bell pepper, diced
2 Tbsps. ketchup
1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
1/2 tsp. Kosher salt
1/2 tsp. fresh ground black pepper
8 ounces cheddar cheese cut into small cubes, divided
24 jumbo pasta shells, cooked
1 Tbsp. cornstarch
1 cup milk
1 cup beef broth
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Add the ground beef to a large cast iron skillet (this browns very well), and brown until a deep brown crust appears before breaking the beef apart. Stir the ground beef and brown until a deep crust appears on about 50-percent of the beef. Remove the beef (you can leave the fat) and add the butter, onions and bell peppers. Let brown for 1-2 minutes before stirring again.
Add the beef back into the pan.
Add the ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper into the pan and stir.
Take it off the heat and scoop it into the pasta shells. Top each shell with cubes of cheese (use half the cheese for this). Using the same pan add the beef broth, milk and cornstarch and whisk before turning the heat back on.
Add in the rest of the cheddar cheese a little at a time while whisking for 3-5 minutes or until thickened.
Pour about half the sauce around the shells. Bake in the oven for 10 minutes to melt the cheese. Serve with remaining sauce.
I was never a fan of Sloppy Joes, but I found this recipe for Philly Cheese Sloppy Joes that is so much better than the original recipe. Most kids I think will like this one better, too.
Philly Cheese
Steak Sloppy Joes
Ingredients
1 lb. ground beef
2 Tbsps. butter
1 small yellow onion, diced
1 small green bell pepper, diced
8 ounces brown mushrooms, minced
2 Tbsps. ketchup
1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
1/2 tsp. Kosher salt
1/2 tsp. fresh ground black pepper
1 Tbsp. cornstarch
1 cup beef broth
8 ounces Provolone cheese slices, chopped
6 brioche hamburger buns
Directions
Add the ground beef to a large cast iron skillet and brown until a deep brown crust appears before breaking apart. Stir ground beef and brown until a deep crust appears on about 50-percent of the beef. Remove the beef and add the butter, onions, bell peppers and mushrooms. Let brown for 1-2 minutes before stirring again. Add the beef back to the pan. In a small cup mix the beef broth and cornstarch together. Add the ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, salt, black pepper, beef broth and cornstarch mixture into the pan. Cook until the mixture is only slightly “liquidy,” 3-5 minutes. Turn off the heat and add the provolone cheese. Serve on toasted brioche buns.
My friends Brian Byrd and Kay Fish requested a recipe for Beef Stroganoff so I found a good but simple recipe for it. I must say if you want some good BBQ pork and stew Brian makes the best around.
Beef Stroganoff
Ingredients
1 lb. egg noodles
6 Tbsps. unsalted butter divided
2 lbs. ribeye steak
1/2 tsp. Kosher salt
1/2 tsp. ground black pepper
8 ounces Crimini mushrooms sliced
1 yellow onion, thinly sliced
1/4 cup flour
3 cups beef stock
1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
1/4 cup sour cream
Directions
Cook the pasta to one-minute shy of the directions on the box. Add 2 Tbsps. of butter to your cast iron skillet on high heat.
Salt and pepper the ribeye steaks and add them to the pan. Sear on high heat for 3 minutes on each side. Lower heat to medium and cook an additional 2 minutes on each side (flip after lowering the temperature.) Remove the steak from the pan and let rest. Add another Tbsp. of butter to a cast iron skillet.
Add mushrooms and onions and brown 2-3 minutes to get a good deep browned color.
Add the last part of butter and the flour, whisking well, cooking the flour for 30 seconds, add the beef stock and Worcestershire sauce to the pan and whisk until smooth.
Cook for 5 minutes until sauce thickens, then add in the sour cream and pasta.
While the sauce is thickening coat the pasta well then add in the sliced steak.
Just before serving slice the steak into ¼-inch slices against the grain.
Coat the pasta well then add in the sliced steak just before serving.
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
