Updated: Missing Winder woman found safely

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories & Breaking News
Saturday, April 14. 2018
Updated: 17 hours ago
Comments (0)
An elderly Winder woman with dementia who had been reporting missing Friday and spotted a couple of times over the weekend was located Sunday afternoon in Cedartown.
According to Capt. Chris Cooper with the Winder Police Department, Patricia Moratakis, 82, was located when a police offer's license plate reader alerted him to her passing vehicle. She is being taken to an area hospital to be checked out and her family is on the way to get her, Cooper said.
Moratakis, left her home in Winder Friday morning, made a transaction at Bed Bath and Beyond in Buford and was later spotted by a sheriff's deputy in Hogansville on Friday night. Early Sunday morning, she had been seen at a convenience store in Lafayette, Ala., about 45 miles from Hogansville, where she purchased gas, coffee and crackers.



Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
To leave a comment you must approve it via e-mail, which will be sent to your address after submission.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Copyright © 2008-2015 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.