The Apalachee girls soccer team will host a state playoff match for the first time in program history.
The Lady Wildcats locked up the No. 2 seed in GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA Friday with a 1-0 road win at county rival Winder-Barrow on Friday.
Apalachee (11-3-1, 7-3 region) got its lone score on an own goal by Winder-Barrow with just over 10 minutes left in the first half. The Lady Wildcats had several more shots on goal, but some just missed and others were denied by Lady Bulldogg goalkeeper Payton Babb.
Apalachee will host the No. 3 seed from Region 7 in the first round on April 24. First, the Lady Wildcats will get a stiff non-region test Tuesday when they host undefeated Flowery Branch in their regular-season finale.
The Lady Bulldoggs (4-12, 1-9) will wrap up their season Friday when they host North Oconee in a non-region contest.
See more in next week's edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Soccer: Lady Wildcats beat Winder-Barrow, lock up No. 2 playoff seed
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry