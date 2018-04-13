Sheriff’s office investigating murder in Winder

Friday, April 13. 2018
The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent murder on East Midland Avenue in Winder that occurred Thursday afternoon.
Just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to 454 East Midland Ave. and found a female juvenile deceased in a bedroom. Deputies received information that the suspect, also a juvenile, had left on foot shortly before their arrival. A little less than an hour later, the suspect was apprehended and is being held at a regional youth detention center. The Sheriff’s Office has not released the names of the suspect or victim.
No other information was available Friday morning.
 
