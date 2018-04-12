Statham garage destroyed by fire

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories & Breaking News
Thursday, April 12. 2018
Comments (0)
A detached garage was destroyed by a fire in Statham Wednesday afternoon.
According to a Barrow County Emergency Services news release, firefighters arrived at the scene in the 2300 block of Hartley Court just after 3:45 p.m. and found the 40x40-foot garage behind the house on fire.
The garage contained numerous lawn mowers and other tools and equipment. Two hand lines were used to set up a defensive operation. Due to the contents that were burning, firefighting foam was also used to help extinguish the fire.
The garage and its contents were deemed a total loss, according to the release. The homeowner was not home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire has not been determined.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
To leave a comment you must approve it via e-mail, which will be sent to your address after submission.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Copyright © 2008-2015 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.