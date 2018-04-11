Schools could get $4.2 million more in local taxes

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories & Breaking News
Wednesday, April 11. 2018
Comments (0)
Barrow County schools would get a “conservative” increase of $4.2 million in property taxes for the 2018-19 school year because of the improving economy, Don Elrod, Barrow County’s chief appraiser, told the Board of Education Tuesday night.
“(Housing) sales are just phenomenal,” Elrod said. “The economy is very robust.”
He said his office has added $660 million to the county’s tax digest for 2017. The additional revenue is an estimate based on the increase in valuations, minus expected reductions in appraisals, and assumes the same millage rate of 18.5, he said.
The current budget anticipates about $33 million in local taxes. The increase would put that number at more than $37 million.
The current budget also anticipates spending $3.6 million from the school district’s reserve funds. The fund balance at the end of this fiscal year — June 30 — is anticipated to be $9.8 million.
Elrod spoke to the BOE about the tax digest as the board starts its budget work for fiscal year 2019. The board will meet in a planning session on the budget at 6 p.m. April 19.
He said building permits for single-family homes have increased more than eight times the level in 2012. In 2017, Barrow County issued permits for 543 houses. Those were valued at $72.3 million, he said, an average of about $133,149. Permits in 2012 numbered 64, he said.
See more in the April 11 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
To leave a comment you must approve it via e-mail, which will be sent to your address after submission.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Copyright © 2008-2015 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.