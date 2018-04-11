Barrow County schools would get a “conservative” increase of $4.2 million in property taxes for the 2018-19 school year because of the improving economy, Don Elrod, Barrow County’s chief appraiser, told the Board of Education Tuesday night.
“(Housing) sales are just phenomenal,” Elrod said. “The economy is very robust.”
He said his office has added $660 million to the county’s tax digest for 2017. The additional revenue is an estimate based on the increase in valuations, minus expected reductions in appraisals, and assumes the same millage rate of 18.5, he said.
The current budget anticipates about $33 million in local taxes. The increase would put that number at more than $37 million.
The current budget also anticipates spending $3.6 million from the school district’s reserve funds. The fund balance at the end of this fiscal year — June 30 — is anticipated to be $9.8 million.
Elrod spoke to the BOE about the tax digest as the board starts its budget work for fiscal year 2019. The board will meet in a planning session on the budget at 6 p.m. April 19.
He said building permits for single-family homes have increased more than eight times the level in 2012. In 2017, Barrow County issued permits for 543 houses. Those were valued at $72.3 million, he said, an average of about $133,149. Permits in 2012 numbered 64, he said.
See more in the April 11 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Schools could get $4.2 million more in local taxes
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)