Softball: Knights grab pair of easy wins, move to 9-1 on year

The Bethlehem Christian Academy softball isn’t showing any signs of slowing down offensively.
The Knights picked up a pair of home non-region wins this week, knocking off Lanier Christian Academy 14-6 in six innings Monday and then trouncing Trinity Prep 20-0 in three innings Tuesday.
Against Lanier Christian, the Knights (9-1) overcame a pair of deficits and exploded for six runs in the bottom of the fifth and three more in the sixth to complete the rout.
Sophomore leadoff hitter Lindzie Owen was once again the main culprit, going 3-for-4 with an inside-the-park home run, triple, double and a walk.
Owen’s three-run inside-the-parker came in the bottom of the second with Callie Birt and Olivia Morgan on base as she laced a pitch down into the left-field corner and sprinted around the bases to tie the game at 4-4.
It was the third round-tripper on the season for Owen, who is hitting a remarkable .818 with an .846 on-base percentage and 27 stolen bases.
Lanier Christian grabbed the lead again in the fourth on a two-run single before BCA bounced back with a run of its own in the bottom of the frame.
Then came the fifth-inning explosion. Kaleigh Roseland led off with a single, stole second and then moved to third on a Mycah Baker single.
Then after a strikeout, Birt doubled home a pair to put the Knights up, 7-6. Jadyn Goddard followed with a walk, Birt swiped home to make it 8-6, and then after an intentional walk to Owen, Hannah Still’s two-run double extended the lead to 10-6 and she would later come around to score on a passed ball.
The Knights scored the clinching three runs in the sixth when Goddard doubled in a run and scored on a passed ball and then Owen tripled and scored on an error. Clancy Borbeau picked up the win in the circle, pitching five innings in relief of Morgan.
The Knights made quick work of Trinity Prep on Tuesday, scoring nine runs in the first and 11 in the second while taking advantage of nine errors to complete the blowout. Ellie Jones led BCA at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs. Mary Lyndsey Wyatt worked three scoreless and hitless innings in the circle, allowing just a pair of walks and striking out three.
BCA will travel to Young Americans Christian School in Conyers for a GICAA East Region game at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The Knights have a home non-region doubleheader with Peachtree Academy beginning at 5 p.m. Monday and will wrap up the regular season April 19 at home at 4:30 p.m. against Young Americans Christian.
