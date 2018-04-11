Tennis: Winder-Barrow boys advance to region title match

The Winder-Barrow High School boys tennis team was set to take on Gainesville on Wednesday afternoon for the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA championship after squeaking past Lanier 3-2 in the first round of the region tournament Tuesday afternoon.
Gable Peacock won at No. 1 singles, Phillip Smith prevailed at No. 2 singles, and the No. 2 doubles pair of Thomas Hall and Matt Whiddon prevailed to clinch the win for the Bulldoggs (7-7), who beat Lanier for the second time this season.
“We beat them 4-1 during the regular season but they were all close matches,” Winder-Barrow coach Lee Smoak said of his team’s first outing against the Longhorns. “They came out a little stronger today and I was just glad we were able to battle and compete and advance. They were a tough opponent. There wasn’t a whole lot of difference between the two teams.”
The Bulldoggs were scheduled to face Gainesville at 2 p.m. Wednesday for the title. The Red Elephants won the first meeting between the two teams, 4-1, but one match was forfeited and the other one ended when a Winder-Barrow doubles player had to retire with an injury, Smoak said.
“I think if we can play to the best of our abilities, it could go either way,” Smoak said. “We’re pretty solid. I don’t know if we’re quite as deep as they are, and we’ll need to check their lineup, but I think we have a really good chance.”
Win or lose Wednesday, the Bulldoggs will host the first round of the Class AAAAAA playoffs, against either the No. 3 or No. 4 seed from Region 7 next week — most likely Tuesday or Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the Apalachee boys were set to face Lanier at 11 a.m. Wednesday for the third seed after beating Habersham Central 3-2 on Tuesday to lock up their fourth consecutive state playoff berth. Apalachee lost to Gainesville 3-1 in its first match Tuesday.
Against Habersham, the Wildcats (10-7) grabbed a quick 2-0 lead as Eli Hagan cruised to another win at No. 1 singles (6-0, 6-0) and the No. 1 doubles pair of Davis Hayes and Pierson Hill won 6-2, 6-4 as Davis became the all-time doubles wins leader at Apalachee.
The Raiders won at No. 2 singles and No. 3 singles, and it all came down to the No. 2 doubles match.
After dropping the first set (2-6), Luke Woschitz and Jeremiah Chance battled back to win 7-6 (with a 7-3 tie-breaker) and then took the deciding set 6-3.
Hagan got the Wildcats’ lone win in the Gainesville match (6-0, 6-0) and continued his dominant play. The junior is now 55-1 for his career. He is 17-0 this season and has allowed only one point in seven region matches.
Apalachee will travel to either the No. 1 or No. 2 seed from Region 7 for the first round next week.
In girls action Tuesday, Winder-Barrow and Apalachee both saw their seasons come to an end as the Lady Bulldoggs lost to Habersham Central and the Lady Wildcats dropped their match to Dacula.
See more in the April 11 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
