BOC approves agreement on wastewater treatment facility project

Barrow County has reached an agreement with a Lawrenceville-based company to provide management and consultation services for a new wastewater treatment facility project on Tanners Bridge Road.
Under the $343,100 agreement with Engineering Management, Inc. — approved by the county board of commissioners Tuesday — the company will assist with planning, designing, applying for permits and additional funding for, and preparing a bid package for construction of a facility adjacent to the current Tanners Bridge Road wastewater treatment facility. Sam Mark, senior manager of utility operations for the county, said the consultation and management work would take 27 to 33 months to complete.
Mark told commissioners back in November the Tanners Bridge Land Application System was at 60-percent capacity — with the potential to reach 90 percent capacity within four years — and was in need of replacement.
The overall project has been approved for $11 million in SPLOST funding. As part of approval of the agreement with the company, commissioners also OK’d a $50,000 budget amendment for FY18 to pay the company through the end of the fiscal year, June 30. That money will come from the unrestricted enterprise reserves from the county’s water and sewer fund.
See more in the April 11 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
