Soccer: AHS teams knock off Madison County

The Apalachee girls’ soccer team may have overlooked their opponent Tuesday night with rival Winder-Barrow coming up. But they narrowly squeaked out the non-region victory over Madison County with a goal in the 79th minute by Ashley Oldroyd to win 3-2.
The Lady Wildcats controlled the ball for most of the match, but they couldn’t find the net until the 50th minute. By then they had already allowed the Lady Red Raiders to score one goal right after halftime. The equalizer was a straight-ahead, inside shot by Alayna Stephens.
The match wasn’t tied for long, however. Just six minutes later, Scrappy Hale lofted the ball over the keeper and under the cross bar to give Apalachee a 2-1 lead. Madison County didn’t go away, though, and found a tying goal at the 65th minute off a corner kick.
The match remained tied and for a while leaned in Madison County’s favor. But Apalachee cranked up its attack in the final five minutes and eventually found Oldroyd in the box for an open shot with just seconds remaining.
Apalachee (10-3-1, 6-3 GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA) will play its region finale Friday at Winder-Barrow at 5:30 p.m. The Lady Wildcats can clinch the No. 2 seed for the state playoffs with a win or a Lanier loss to Gainesville.
AHS boys dominate 4-0
In the boys’ match, Madison County jumped on Apalachee in the opening 15 minutes, but the Wildcats withstood the attack without allowing a goal and responded with a 65-minute onslaught that produced four goals and a shutout victory.
The closest Madison County came to scoring was on a corner kick early in the match. One of their strikers headed the ball towards the goal but it ricocheted off the cross bar and away from the goal. The Wildcats took over from there and finally broke through with a goal by Jorge Bazan in the 25th minute. Chris Godinez added another goal in the 31st minute when he caught the keeper too far away from the goal.
The Wildcats added likely the easiest goal in school history at the 39th minute when the ball bounced towards Madison County’s goal with no Apalachee players around. One of the Red Raider defenders headed the ball back to his keeper who didn’t expect a header and let the ball go by him for an own goal. That gave the Wildcats a 3-0 lead, which they extended to 4-0 at the 64th minute.
The Wildcats, who have already been eliminated from playoff contention, are now 6-9 and will visit Winder-Barrow at 7:30 p.m. Friday before wrapping up their season Monday at home against Flowery Branch.
