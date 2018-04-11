Auburn City Council renews waste, recycling contract

The Auburn City Council, last Thursday, voted to renew the city’s solid waste collection and recycling contract with Republic Services of Georgia.
The agreement will extend the current contract, which is set to expire Dec. 31, by another three years with a two-year renewal option. The city and contractor may terminate the contract at the end of each year with 90-day advance notification, and Republic Services may petition the mayor and council annually for a rate adjustment utilizing the consumer-price index.
Republic Services will bill each regular resident $16.19 per month for each 90-gallon container and bill each senior resident $13.79 per month for each 90-gallon container.
In other business last Thursday, the council:
•met in closed session to discuss personnel and property issues. No action was taken.
•approved five new policies to be added to the Auburn Police Operations Manual — Field Training Program, Crime Analysis, Personnel Early Warning System, Communications, and Courtroom Security and Procedures. The policies have been added to make sure the department’s policies continue to be in line with state certification standards, Chief Chris Hodge said.
•approved a proclamation recognizing April 23-29 as Volunteer Appreciation Week, as part of National Volunteer Week. Several city volunteers were at the meeting and were treated to a reception after the meeting.
•heard from Hodge about an anti-bullying campaign the police has active on its Facebook page.
