Buffington: Backlash coming in U.S. politics

This nation — our nation — is splintered and polarized more than any time since the upheaval of the Civil Rights movement in the 1960s. Much of today’s political turmoil revolves around racial, ethnic and religious animosities that in some ways, are worse than the backlash against the Civil Rights movement.
We saw a specific example of that in last year’s Alabama Senate race which pitted an extremist Republican, Roy Moore, against a moderate Democrat, Doug Jones.
Moore was a terrible candidate even before allegations that he tried to seduce teenage girls four decades ago surfaced. That he was even on the ticket as a legitimate candidate says a lot about how far this nation has lowered its ethical standards. Jones ultimately won the race in a stunning upset.
Although a Republican, Moore’s doomed race wasn’t about GOP policy concerns like taxes, defense or trade issues. The real context of Moore’s candidacy was that it starkly defined the ugly edges of the nation’s raging cultural war.
That war is being led as a backlash by mostly older, white, rural conservatives against what they view as a globalist, politically-correct and minority-dominated national agenda.
At the center of that white backlash is what some characterized in the Moore campaign as the “conservative white evangelical” movement.
But I find that movement to be less about evangelical issues than about “white Christian identity politics,” especially white nationalistic politics.
Adherents of white Christian identity politics fear how the nation has changed in their lifetimes and they want it to go back to an era when Christian whites (mostly males) dominated the social and political order.
Their goal may be wrong-headed, but they are correct that the nation has undergone a lot of social, ethnic, racial and religious changes over the last 50 years:
•Demographically, the nation is becoming more diverse with a growing Asian and Hispanic population. In 1965, whites made up over 80 percent of Americans. By 2055, whites will be less than 50 percent.
•Socially, the role of women in the workforce and society has changed dramatically over the last 50 years. More women are now the sole or primary breadwinners in households with children. In 1960, just 11 percent of households with children had women as the sole breadwinners; in 2011, that had grown to 40 percent. And the role of women has changed in other ways as well, especially in the workplace and in the larger society.
•In religion, Christians continue to dominate, but that has fallen rapidly in recent years as non-Christians and the religiously unaffiliated have grown. Among whites, that change has been dramatic. In 1976, 81 percent of Americans identified as white and Christian; today, only 43 percent identify as white Christians.
•Politically, the nation has become more liberal in its social and cultural beliefs. The starkest example of that is the 2015 legalization of same-sex marriage, a move that was supported by a majority of Americans, something unthinkable just a few years ago. But gay marriage is seen as anti-American by those in the white Christian identity movement.
•And there is a huge generational shift taking place as the “Millennial” generation leaps into adulthood. That generation embodies many of these demographic and social changes. While Americans over age 55 are 75 percent white, Millennials are only 56 percent white (and the generation behind that is even lower.)
Overall, America is becoming less white, less religious, less traditional and more liberal in its social and political beliefs.
Those trends scare those in the white Christian identity movement — and its nationalistic siblings on the far right — who are pushing back by waging a cultural war designed to stop these changes.
This core group believes that both political parties are corrupt and evil; they distrust legitimate news reporting, but at the same time, cling to wild conspiracy theories found on social media; they believe their identity as white Christians is under assault by Muslims, gays, blacks and “globalists”; they distrust science, especially evolution and global warming; they oppose immigration, especially of non-whites and non-Christians; and they harbor a huge inferiority complex when they compare their mostly rural lives to urban “elite” areas of the nation.
Although self-defined as a religious movement, white Christian identity adherents appear to care less about religion as faith and more about religion as a political weapon with which to do battle against perceived social and cultural enemies.
But this year’s mid-term election is going to challenge the white Christian identity movement. A backlash is building against the rank hypocrisy of the far right. Although the white Christian identity movement embraces “religion,” it excuses the moral and ethical failings of men like Moore, so long as those men embrace the movement’s larger cultural war. Ditto for Donald Trump, who has the support of this group despite his low personal ethical standards.
The left is, of course, opposed to the white Christian identity political movement. But the real danger that group faces is that moderate conservatives are becoming more vocal in opposing the extremist positions of the far right. Moderate conservatives do not hate others based on religion, ethnic background or sexual orientation and they are tired of being tainted by the ugly memes coming from the far right.
The recent death of evangelist Billy Graham is a reminder that not all conservative Christians hold extreme or hateful views. The defeat of Moore last year is an example of moderation.
In 2018, more extremists of Moore’s ilk may discover that when they wrap themselves in white Christian identity politics, it’s a one-way ticket to defeat.
Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.
Buffington: Backlash coming in U.S. politics
