Thompson: 2020 presidential campaign already starting to flare up

Don’t look now, but as the focus now is primarily on this year’s midterm elections and the statewide election in Georgia, the 2020 presidential campaign is already starting to take early shape.
I spent last presidential primary season working in South Carolina — a state that typically is critical to any Republican candidate’s chances of capturing the party’s nomination — and saw a dozen or so candidates visit the Lowcountry, most of them multiple times. The first visit came from Rick Perry in November 2014 — two years before the actual election — and 2015 was filled with one event after another.
But now, the calendar has moved up even more as prospective candidates begin to hit the trail with events mostly in Iowa and New Hampshire.
After the circus that was the 2016 election, the 2020 campaign could be just as wild. But anyone who tells you they know how things would shake out would be crazy. Some 21-22 months before the first primary/caucus vote is cast, there are simply way too many unknowns.
We’re flirting with yet another war in the Middle East. Tensions are high with North Korea.
The biggest unknown may be the future of President Trump as Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian election interference and what involvement Trump and some of his campaign officials may have had in it. The investigation has already produced criminal indictments and guilty pleas and shows no signs of going away or ending anytime soon.
If he isn’t fired or stonewalled through another firing, Mueller at some point, probably this year, will make a report to Congress on at least part of his investigation and what implications it has on the president. It’s not clear whether that report would come before the midterms, but if the Democrats do wrestle control of Congress away from the Republicans in November, the story of 2019 may be the impeachment and trial of Donald Trump.
Until we know how that story ends, it’s a little difficult to speculate about the 2020 Republican primary and what the field would look like. But even taking the Russia investigation off the table, Trump’s presidency has been divisive enough, even in some GOP circles, that it would be very surprising if he doesn’t have at least one primary challenger.
The most likely one at the moment is Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a two-time candidate who I saw four times over the course of six months during the last primary campaign, who is already beating the bushes in New Hampshire. Outgoing Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, who has been Trump’s most vocal critic on the GOP side, could join Kasich in the camp of moderates who have become disenchanted with the direction the leadership is taking their party.
There may also be challenges from other wings of the party. Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, who has some Libertarian leanings, has become increasingly critical of Trump, especially with the president’s latest trade crusade. Senators Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio seem ambitious enough to make another run, and there will likely be room for a crazy, looney-tune option like Steve Bannon.
And then there’s another wild card: whether Mitt Romney will win the Senate seat in Utah, whether he might replace Mitch McConnell as Majority Leader and whether he would be an ally or adversary to Trump.
The Democratic field is wide open for the moment. Congressman John Delaney has already declared a bid but is not a well-known name. Most polling, if that’s even worth paying attention to, indicates that former Vice President Joe Biden and independent Sen. Bernie Sanders are the frontrunners for now, which in my opinion hardly seems promising for Democrats. Biden is well-respected and served his country well, but he would be 78 by the time he took office. Sanders would be 79 and his unabashedly socialist leanings may not fly with the independent, moderate voters usually needed to win an election.
The next-man-up approach the Republicans have taken in the past in running candidates like Bob Dole, John McCain and Romney didn’t work, and while the era of Trump is unique and Democrats might vote for a light pole over him, an 80-year-old white man isn’t likely to excite the base.
There are, of course, several other prospective Democratic candidates: Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Cory Booker, former Gov. Deval Patrick of Massachusetts; Rep. Adam Schiff, whose profile has increased as the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee. Former Attorney General Eric Holder hasn’t shied away from providing his commentary on this presidency. Maybe we’ll get a couple of retreads — like former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley (who everyone thought might be Tommy Carcetti from The Wire), or former Rhode Island senator and governor Lincoln Chafee (who has a great deal of love for the metric system).
It doesn’t look like we’ll get candidate Oprah Winfrey, but there’s a lot of time for things to change. After all, I can still remember when pundits thought it was a sure bet that the 2008 election would be between Hillary Clinton and Rudy Giuliani. I can still remember the conventional prediction of a Hillary-Jeb Bush race in 2016.
Two things are for sure: I, and probably most of you, will be sick of it before the first vote is even cast. And I won’t even bat an eye if and when Stormy Daniels stands at the podium at the Democratic National Convention and accepts her party’s nomination.
—
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
Thompson: 2020 presidential campaign already starting to flare up
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)