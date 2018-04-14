Terrell: A new sheriff in town

Do you remember Barack Obama’s famous quote about the “red line”?
In 2012, Obama, then serving as President of the United States took to the air waves, telling Syrian President Bashar Assad not to use chemical weapons in his war with the rebels trying to unseat Assad from his throne.
Obama announced he was drawing “a red line” in the sand declaring that the use of chemical agents by Syrian military operatives against rebel forces could possibly result in a response from American forces.
When asked by international journalists about an American military response, Obama immediately began backing up.
First, he said our Congress had forbidden Syria from conducting such atrocities and then he followed that by saying “the red line” had actually been established by the international community.
Funny thing is no one remembered the term “red line in the sand” being used by anyone but Obama.
Obama’s announcement failed and Syria has continued the use of chemical weapons against the rebels and their own people on several occasions since.
A Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report indicated that Obama had used the rhetoric during the time American negotiators were secretly meeting with the Iranians to reach a nuclear agreement.
WSJ reporter Jay Solomon later wrote a book saying that officials on both sides of the table told him that if the U.S. took action against Syria, Iran’s closest ally, the nuclear agreement was at risk and that’s the rest of that story.
Two years later Russia invaded the Ukraine. Obama was still in the Oval Office.
The United States objected and did little else for a long time even though the Ukraine asked for weapons and military support which may have stopped Russia’s advance.
It was obvious that Obama was intimidated by the Russian President Vladimir Putin, who also happens to be a good friend of Bashar Assad.
What a difference six years and another president makes.
This past February, a quietly publicized battle took place in Syria that drew another red line.
A large group of heavily armed soldiers (Wagner Group), working under the direction of the Russian government, advanced on a military operational area held by American fighting forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces who are also fighting Assad.
The Russians were warned to stop but the armed mercenaries continued to advance. U.S. forces attacked the advancing columns, destroying the attack and, perhaps, killing as many as several hundred soldiers, including Russians.
A month later another similar mercenary force crossed into American territory. Reports indicated that the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, Chairman General Joseph Dunford, contacted his counterpart Russian general Valery Gerasimov.
No one knows what was said in the conversation. However, you can read between the lines. Shortly after the conversation, the advancing enemy retreated.
Countless friendly lives were saved by the action of American forces in the first encounter and obviously many more lives were saved after General Dunford’s call to the Russian Chief of Staff.
This past weekend Syria is reported to have again used chemical weapons on forces in Syria, again killing a large number of people, including women and children.
Assad did the same thing a year ago and President Donald Trump ordered a quick missile strike on a Syrian airbase.
President Trump has called out both President Assad and President Putin on the attack this weekend. It remains to be seen what action the United States will take.
An American ally, possibly Israel, responded over the weekend with an attack on a Syrian air base in response to Syria’s use of chemical weapons.
It’s doubtful that President Trump will stand idly by if Syria again violates international law.
War is not a guessing game. Fortunately, President Trump has removed the chains from his military commanders and is standing his ground. He doesn’t appear to be bluffing.
Finally, we have a Commander-in-Chief that can’t be bullied. There’s a new sheriff in town.
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement in Barrow County and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
