Bennett: Rainy days and Mondays

Have I written about this before? Perhaps I have. If so, please indulge me to write again.
Life is beautiful, I am blessed, etc., etc. But can I just say that I seriously dislike rainy, dreary Mondays? I’m sure we’ve had some lovely ones recently, but every time we have an icky one like we did this week, it’s hard to remember the good ones. Seems like every Monday is rainy. As if Monday in itself isn’t bad enough, right?
Remember the old Carpenters’ song?
“What I feel has come and gone before
No need to talk it out
We know what it’s all about
Hangin’ around
Nothin’ to do but frown
Rainy days and Mondays always get me down.”
Seems that I should be plenty rested up and in a jovial kind of mood. After all, I was pond scum all weekend, just lying around being lazy. Well, not entirely.
I did mark a few items off my to-do list, but not nearly as many as I had originally planned. It was chilly and overcast.
And Hallmark had some really good movies this weekend. My younger grandkids were visiting their other grandparents, so no sleepovers for them. My oldest granddaughter was fresh off the bus from NYC with the band and was staying at her mom’s. I had no appointments to keep, no agenda at all, so the weekend was all about relaxing and chilling out. But then when Monday comes and my house is still a wreck, and I’m facing a busy week ahead, I wish I had checked off a few more of those items on my to-do list.
I recently learned that the orthopedic office that pays me to transcribe at night will be merging with another office, and I’ll be losing that account.
I probably should be a little nervous about that, but I’m actually kind of excited.
I have all kinds of plans for getting myself organized, and keeping the beastly chores under control.
I might even start to cook a little bit again. Then it won’t feel so sinful to be a lazy bum all weekend, if I’ve kept my chores done during the week!
That won’t happen until mid-summer, though, and until then, I’m just hanging on through the dreary, cold, remnants of winter that seemingly refuse to give way to spring.
Like the song says, rainy days and Mondays always get me down.
I’m ready for some sunshine! C’mon, Mother Nature, I know you can do it!
