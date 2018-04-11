Holloway: Succession planting for an extended harvest

Green beans are hands down my favorite garden vegetable. I could eat them every day of the week and never weary of them. Sautéed, boiled, roasted or pickled, I am ready.
Canning green beans however, is not my favorite. Every year I can and freeze produce but have learned through experience that I just don’t enjoy canning green beans, and harvest always seems to fall at a time that is just not practical to spend hours in the kitchen preserving. So, instead of planting beds of green beans and having an unmanageable overabundance, I do succession plantings so that I have smaller harvests for a longer period of time.
Succession planting simply means you plant vegetables continuously throughout the season. It can refer to planting the same crop, such as my green beans, at intervals throughout the planting season. This ensures that as older plants are maturing and ending production, new ones are just starting to produce. This practice extends the harvest window, ensuring that there is produce at the peak of production throughout the growing season. Farmers regularly use this practice, but it can be a useful tool for home gardeners as well, especially if you prioritize eating vegetables fresh instead of preserving them.
For spring and fall gardens, most greens and root vegetables are good candidates for succession planting. For summer gardens, green beans, squash, zucchinis, cucumbers, and corn are appropriate. This practice can also work for annual flowers, such as sunflowers, for beautiful blooms spring to fall. Two weeks throughout the planting season is a good planting interval for most crops, and for veggies like green beans that can be planted spring and fall, this is a double win and can add weeks to your production times.
Another method to achieve a staggered harvest is by planting varieties with different maturing times. There are numerous varieties available for each vegetable, and many have early producing varieties in addition to old standbys. By planting several varieties that mature over different timespans, you can enjoy the subtle difference in flavor between varieties in addition to a longer season. Just check seed packets or seed catalogs for average days to maturity to help select varieties that will work for you.
Succession planting also refers to planting a sequence of different plants within the growing season. For example, if you plant lettuce for early spring, follow with sweet potatoes in the same space after the lettuce is finished, and then plant spinach once the sweet potatoes are harvested, you will have planted three crops where most gardeners will have planted one. For small gardens especially, utilizing available space is essential. Taking time to plan out your garden in advance will help you take advantage of available planting space, at planting and throughout the growing season, and will ensure your garden stays bountiful from spring, to summer to fall. And who doesn’t get a thrill from making three season color-coded vegetable planting charts and maps?
As we enter into the planting season, keep succession planting in mind as a technique to keep your garden favorites coming. If you have questions about succession planting or vegetable gardening, call, e-mail or stop by the Barrow County Extension office.
Alicia Holloway is the Barrow County Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent.
Succession planting for an extended harvest
