Jacks: Corn chowder, chicken and casseroles

Growing up in a small town usually means you know just about everybody there and they know you and your family.
You make a lot of lifetime friends in small towns as opposed to big cities.
Seems like every time I go to the Dollar General Market to pick up some of their great fresh produce, I run into old friends. It’s a great place to have good conversation.
I ran into Phyllis Wells and Donna Baker this past week. Phyllis’ mom, “Ms. Faye,” was my babysitter for years so they are like family to us. Donna and I go back to our school days and then again when my son was at Statham.
I ran into Mr. Watkins, Cathy’s dad, and he told he reads my column every week. He also told me he’d love a good corn chowder recipe, so my mission this week was to find him a good recipe. Mr. Watkins, I hope you like the one I picked just for you. These are the people that make this little town I grew up in special.
—
While looking through lots of cookbooks I found several recipes for corn chowder, all basically the same with just some little differences. This one caught my eye because it was passed on to a grandson’s wife from his grandmother.
Grandma’s Corn
Chowder
Ingredients
1/2 cup diced bacon
4 medium potatoes, peeled and chopped
1 medium onion, chopped
2 cups water
3 cups cream style corn
2 tsps. salt
Ground black pepper to taste
2 cups half and half
Directions:
Place the bacon in a large pot over medium-high heat and cook until crisp. Drain and crumble, reserving about 2 Tbsps. drippings in the pot. Mix potatoes and onions into the pot with the crumbled bacon and reserved drippings. Cook and stir for 5 minutes. Pour in the water and stir in corn. Season with salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low and cover pot. Simmer 20 minutes, stirring frequently, until potatoes are tender. Warm the half and half in a small sauce pan until it bubbles. Remove from heat and mix into the chowder just before serving.
—
When cooking with brown sugar you don’t add a lot of sweetness but flavor I have found. It’s so different than the white granulated sugar. It’s much better for you. Found a great way of using it to flavor chicken in the crock pot.
Brown Sugar
Crock Pot Chicken
Ingredients
2 packages - 7 or 8 pieces skinless chicken thighs
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. black pepper
1/2 tsp. Lawry’s seasoning salt
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
1/2 cup brown sugar, packed
6 ounces pineapple juice
1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
2 Tbsps. cornstarch dissolved in 2 Tbsps. cold water
Directions
Place chicken in a crock pot. In a small dish, stir together salt, pepper, Lawry’s salt and garlic powder. Sprinkle half the mixed seasoning over chicken thighs then flip the chicken over and sprinkle the other side with the remaining seasoning.
In another small bowl whisk together brown sugar, pineapple juice and Worcestershire sauce. Pour sauce evenly over chicken. Cover and cook on low 4-6 hours or until tender depending on the size and thickness of the chicken thighs. Remove the chicken thighs to a plate and cover. Transfer the sauce to a saucepan and stir in the cornstarch mixture. Bring to a boil and cook until mixture is nice and thick. Pour sauce over chicken and serve.
—
I was asked to share my recipe for creamed spinach casserole that I made recently. It’s really simple to make but is a great way to serve spinach.
Creamed Spinach
Casserole
Ingredients
2 (10 oz. pkgs.) frozen, chopped spinach, thawed and drained
8 oz. cream cheese, softened
1/4 cup milk
Salt and pepper to taste
1/3 cup seasoned croutons, crushed
Directions:
Mix together all ingredients except croutons. Spoon mixture into an ungreased one-quart casserole dish. Sprinkle with croutons. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes or until heated through.
—
Another one of my favorite vegetables is asparagus. I have several good casserole recipes for it. None of them you can go wrong with. This is one of my favorites to make.
Fast and Fresh
Asparagus Casserole
Ingredients
1 lb. carrots peeled, sliced and cooked
15 oz. can asparagus spears, drained
15 ¼ oz. can peas, drained
8 oz. can sliced water chestnuts, drained
3 eggs, hard boiled, peeled and sliced
1/3 cup butter
19 3/4 oz. can cream of mushroom soup
1cup shredded Cheddar cheese, divided
1 cup cracker crumbs
1/2 tsp. pepper
Directions
Layer carrots, asparagus and peas in a lightly greased 13x9-inch baking pan. Place water chestnuts and sliced eggs over vegetables. Dot with butter. Mix soup and 3/4 cup cheese; spread over vegetable layers. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until bubbly. Sprinkle with crumbs, pepper and remaining cheese, bake an additional 5 minutes or until cheese melts.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
Jacks: Corn chowder, chicken and casseroles
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)