Two children escaped a burning bed in Statham on Sunday night after a radiant heater caught fire in their bedroom.
According to a Barrow County Emergency Services news release, firefighters responded to a fire in the 500 block of 8th Street shortly after 10 p.m. and found the single-story structure with dark smoke coming out of a window.
All the residents — three adults and the two children had safely made it out of the home. The children, 7 and 8, woke up coughing due to smoke in the room and noticed the bed was on fire because the heater had been too close to it.
Crews deployed two hoses and made entry to quickly extinguish the fire, according to the release. The room of fire origin was a total loss, but much of the home was saved. Other parts of the home received smoke and water damage. Red Cross was dispatched to assist the residents.
There were no working smoke detectors in the home.
“We continue to encounter structure fires without smoke detectors installed,” BCES assistant public information officer Steve Rose said. “We urge all residents to have working smoke detectors in the house, including bedrooms. Mattress fires burn very quickly and very hot. These two children are extremely lucky to have woken up in time to escape the fire.”
Two children escape burning bed in Statham home
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)