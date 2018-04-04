Winder council split on sewer line contract

In a split vote Tuesday, Winder City Council narrowly approved a construction contract bid for a joint sewer line project with Barrow County after concerns were raised about the city’s recommendation against the two lowest bidders.
The roughly $4.15 million contract with Moorhead Construction, Inc., of Belton, S.C., is for the third and final phase of the Auburn Sewer Line Project — otherwise known as the Cedar Creek Sewer Line Project. As part of the project, an existing 12-inch line will be replaced by a new 24-inch line for additional capacity. Construction of the new line will provide the county access to the Cedar Creek Wastewater Recovery Facility’s 1 million-gallon-per-day capacity at a cost-sharing rate of 70 percent by the county and 30 percent by the city, which was outlined in a 2010 intergovernmental agreement.
The vote was 4-3 with councilmen Jimmy Terrell, Chris Akins and Travis Singley opposed. Councilmen Sonny Morris, Michael Healan and Al Brown voted in favor, and Mayor David Maynard broke the tie.
The county board of commissioners, which is scheduled to hold its regular bi-weekly meeting next week, will also have to approve the contract award.
The contract price includes a 10-percent construction contingency. Moorhead’s bid of roughly $3.8 million was the third lowest among 10 submissions. The lowest bidders — Strickland and Sons Pipeline, of Gainesville, and The Dickerson Group, of Lawrenceville — were recommended by city staff to be removed from consideration because of a previous negative history with the city. One had been involved in legal proceedings against the city and the other one, according to the city’s judgment, did not perform well, Maynard said.
Terrell said he was concerned the city didn’t accept the low bid, and he questioned why city and county officials had not met about the submitted bids.
See the full story in the April 4 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
