BrandBank to be acquired; Merger expected to close 3rd quarter of this year

A Mississippi-based banking company will acquire the parent company of BrandBank and take over all 13 locations, including the one on North Broad Street in downtown Winder.
Renasant Corporation, the parent company of Renasant Bank, and Brand Group Holdings, Inc. jointly announced last week the signing of a merger agreement, in which Brand will merge with and into Renasant.
The deal, valued at about $452.9 million, is expected to close in the third quarter of this year, “subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the receipt of required regulatory approvals and the approval of Brand’s shareholders,” according to a news release.
The proposed merger was approved unanimously by both company’s boards of directors recently.
Founded in 1905, the Brand Banking Company had approximately $2.4 billion in total assets, $1.9 billion in total loans (excluding mortgage loans held for sale and $1.9 billion in total deposits as of Dec. 31, 2017, according to the release.
Founded in 1904, Renasant had about $9.8 billion in assets. It has 180 banking, mortgage and wealth management offices in Mississippi, Georgia, Alabama, Florida and Tennessee.
“The ability to partner with a 113-year-old company with strong talent in one of the most attractive markets in the country is a tremendous opportunity,” said Renasant chairman and CEO Robin McGraw in the release. “We believe this merger will significantly enhance our Atlanta presence.”
See the full story in the April 4 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
