As work continues on the updates to the Barrow County Service Delivery Strategy (SDS), the Town of Bethlehem approved designating its sewer territory.
At the town council meeting on Monday, the council approved the territory to include the city limits as they are now and as future annexations.
Mayor Sandy McNab said, “We can partner with whoever we want, Barrow County, City of Winder, Harrison’s, to get sewer in our territory.”
“Designating your sewer territory puts you in the driver’s seat, so to speak,” said city attorney Ron Bennett. “No one can make you sewer it.”
McNab said the city could possibly seek grant funding in the future to run sewer lines or possibly form a public/private partnership.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the monthly meeting:
•the council approved a tree assessment on East Star and Angel streets in the rights-of-way. McNab said a portion of one tree had recently fallen and the rest had to be removed at a cost of $1,500. He said at least one other tree is rotten in the middle and several have dead limbs in them.
•McNab said he was working on getting pricing for crack sealing on Gifton Thomas Road and King Avenue.
Bethlehem town council considers sewer territory
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)