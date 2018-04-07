Buffington: Protesting is good for the nation’s soul

Americans have a love-hate relationship with protests. Our forefathers protested against King George by sparking the American Revolution. Among other protests of that era, some leading citizens of Boston dressed up as Indians and threw tea in the Boston Harbor. Another group protesting against British soldiers in Boston were shot, an event we remember as the Boston Massacre.
We celebrate the protesting that led to the creation of an independent United States, but that’s about the only protests that many Americans remember with fondness. For the most part, Americans have hated protests that challenge entrenched social or political beliefs.
The most recent example of that are the vile comments by right-wing media stars (Laura Ingraham on FOX being the most notable) who have slammed the Parkland teens for their protests about gun violence and mass killings on school campuses. How dare those kids march and protest against establishment adults!
This isn’t the first time in our history that establishment voices have pushed back against those who challenge the status quo.
Abolitionists in the 1800s were threatened and beaten by mobs.
American Indians were massacred for protesting their treatment by the American government, most notably in 1890 at Wounded Knee.
In the early 1900s, women were arrested for marching and demanding the right to vote.
In the 1950s and 1960s, black Americans who protested for equality in education and civil rights were beaten and sometimes murdered by the establishment. After Brown vs. Board of Education called for an end to segregated schools in 1954, white establishment leaders created White Citizens Councils all across the South to push back, sometimes using violence. When Rosa Parks refused to sit on the back of the bus in Montgomery in 1955 in defiance of local law, she was arrested by the establishment. Police Commissioner Bull Connor turned attack dogs loose on young Civil Rights protestors in Birmingham in 1963. Martin Luther King Jr. was arrested by white establishment leaders several times for protesting against Jim Crow.
In the late 1960s and early 1970s, protests against the Vietnam War were met with disdain by the nation’s political establishment. Sit-ins and marches on college campuses were common. In May 1970, four students were killed and nine wounded by National Guard troops on the campus of Kent State while protesting against the war. (Two of those killed were not protesting and were just walking to class nearby.)
In more recent years, February 2003, over 500,000 people marched in American cities to protest against the Iraq War.
The common thread in all of those is that the establishment thought the protesters were wrong and should not be protesting.
And that wasn’t just among extremists. Many moderate white leaders thought MLK and other black Civil Rights leaders were trying to move too fast for change. They hated the marching in the streets.
The nation’s political and military leaders defended the nation’s involvement in Vietnam and called the anti-war protesters un-American or communists, a view shared by many moderate Americans.
The nation’s leaders strongly defended the war in Iraq in 2003 and many Americans thought the cause was justified.
And yet, in every single example the establishment thinking was wrong.
They were wrong to oppose the abolition of slavery.
They were wrong to oppose women voting.
They were wrong to oppose desegregation of schools.
They were wrong to oppose allowing black citizens the vote.
They were wrong to defend the Vietnam War.
And they were wrong to get America involved in Iraq.
Protest movements have multiple aspects. They are partly designed to bring attention to an issue among the wider public. That has been especially fruitful in the last 65 years with the use of television where images of people marching in the streets has been a powerful way to put a bullseye on a cause.
But the real power of protesting isn’t in the act of marching itself — it’s in the reaction by those who are opposed to the protests.
Protesting often unmasks the failure of establishment mentality for the ugliness it really is. It was the ugliness of Bull Connor’s dogs attacking young black protesters which changed the dialogue of the civil rights movement. The protesters goaded Connor to show his real ugliness and by extension, the ugliness of the entire Jim Crow system in the South. (That was a strategy used by MLK and other black leaders who knew enemies like Connor would become violent against protesters.) Likewise, the overreaction of President Richard Nixon and his followers to protesters against Vietnam unmasked the lies and shallowness of the pro-war voices.
But that lesson is always lost when a new protest movement happens. Establishment voices always make the mistake of overreacting in defense of the status quo.
That was evident even with the small protest last year where a few NFL football players kneeled for the national anthem as a protest against allegations of police brutality against black suspects. As far as protests go, the act of kneeling was minor. But the reaction to that from the dominant political and social establishment was overwrought and often hysterical. Those voices of overreaction brought more attention to the underlying issue than anything the silent kneeling players had done.
Now, we see the same kind of thing happening with the Parkland movement about gun violence. The political establishment is having a come-apart because a small group of teenagers has managed to challenge the status quo. The far right, including FOX and its stable of flaky commentators like Ingraham, have run the debate over gun violence into the gutter with personal attacks on the Parkland survivors who are speaking out.
History suggests that those personal attacks are a losing cause. Whether or not you agree with the Parkland students’ political views, to attack them personally is little different than what Bull Conner did to kids in Birmingham with his dogs.
The Parkland students are winning the gun violence debate because establishment voices are showing themselves to be unworthy of respect. Who the hell makes a personal attack on kids who survived a mass shooting where 17 of their classmates died?
Dumb, dumb, dumb.
Many Americans dislike protesting. But history shows that more often than not, the protesters are right and the smug establishment was wrong.
Time will tell if the Parkland protests prove to be a pivotal movement in American history, or if it will fade into just a moment.
Regardless, stale establishment thinking needs to be challenged now and again.
Protesting — especially by the nation’s youth — is good for the cleansing of America’s soul.
—
Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.
Buffington: Protesting is good for the nation’s soul
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)