Ginn: Week 12 from the Gold Dome

Last week, the Senate adjourned Sine Die with many accomplishments to be proud of. Over the course of the 2018 Legislative Session, we made history by passing Georgia’s largest-ever personal income tax cut, expanded access to health care and broadband in rural areas of the state, and passed measures to benefit our state’s public servants, veterans and their families.
As I have mentioned in previous columns, one of the legislature’s main goals this session was to expand access to broadband in rural communities. This goal was achieved on the final day of the session and we have put Georgia’s rural communities on the path to a greater economic development. Both the Senate and the House adopted the Conference Committee Report for Senate Bill 402, also known as the Achieving Connectivity Everywhere (ACE) Act. The ACE Act will allow broadband service providers seeking to deploy broadband services to utilize the public rights of way at no added cost to the state. The providers would work with the Georgia Technology Authority and local governments to develop a comprehensive plan for the deployment of broadband services. In addition, the bill creates a new community designation known as “Broadband Ready,” which will be administered by the Department of Community Affairs. Once a community has gained this designation, it will become eligible for benefits such as additional funding from the OneGeorgia Authority. These are just a few of the many provisions contained in the bill that will put Georgia on the path to providing full broadband coverage across the state.
To aid our state’s public servants, both chambers passed House Bill 703, which creates the Office of Public Safety Officer Support within the Department of Public Safety. The new office will provide public safety officers coping with PTSD and related traumas resulting from their service in the line of duty with counseling services from a fellow public safety officer who is trained to do so. We ask so much of our men and women in uniform, and sometimes we forget that they could use some help, too. The new office would allow qualified public servants to offer peer-to-peer counseling to fellow officers in need.
Both chambers also passed House Bill 65 last week, which allows for the creation of a Joint Study Commission on Low THC Medical Oil Access. The commission will be tasked with studying all aspects related to the in-state access to medical cannabis and its effects. In addition, the bill adds two new groups to the list of those eligible for the Low THC Oil Patient Registry. This group now includes those suffering from “intractable pain” and PTSD. As I described in last week’s column, while Low THC Medical Oil may not be the answer for every patient, it may be the solution for some and this especially applies to our veterans. Our service men and women sacrifice so much to protect our freedoms — the least we can do is offer another alternative for those coping with PTSD. I will be very interested in the Study Committee’s findings, and look forward to working with its members to review any recommendations once their work is complete.
Our final week also saw the passage of legislation to create the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund, which will be used to benefit our state’s public lands and promote conservation and management best practices. The fund will be set up in two parts, one of which requires your vote. House Resolution 238 proposes a constitutional amendment, which will be placed on the ballot for voters to decide later this year. If HR 238 passes, then House Bill 332 will take effect. HB 332 sets up the fund and would direct up to 80 percent of the sales and use taxes collected by sporting goods stores or outdoor recreation establishments to be dedicated to the newly-created fund. This is not a tax increase but just a redirection of funds for this very special purpose.
It is all said and done in 2018 and we have passed several pieces of legislation to benefit the people of Georgia. While our work at the Capitol for the legislative session may be done this year, that doesn’t mean my work is done for the great people of the 47th District. I will continue working over the interim in study committees such as the Senate Advanced Communications Technologies and Use of State and Local Government Right of Way Policy Modernization Study Committee resulting from the passage of Senate Resolution 1019, which I sponsored. Additionally, I will be meeting with members of our community to see how I can best serve you in the years to come. I thank you for the opportunity to represent us under the Gold Dome, and my lines remain open if I can be of assistance in any way.
Sen. Frank Ginn serves as Chairman of the Regulated Industries and Utilities Committee. He represents the 47th Senate District which includes Barrow and Madison counties and portions of Clarke and Jackson counties. He can be reached at 404-656-4700 or by email at frank.ginn@senate.ga.gov.
