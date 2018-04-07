England: 2018 legislative session successful, historic

The biggest news at the end of the 2018 session of the Georgia General Assembly was passage of an appropriations bill that for the first time in many years fully funds our schools.
The final week of the session, the Governor’s office raised by $194.7 million the revenue projection for the fiscal year that starts in three months. Gov. Nathan Deal recommended that most of that money be used to fully fund the Quality Basic Education formula for K-12 schools.
We have worked so hard on school funding since 2011, when Nathan Deal became governor and I became chair of the House Appropriations Committee. At that time, the Great Recession continued to take its toll on state revenues. Georgia only had enough reserve funds to operate the government for two days, and our HOPE scholarship funds were nearly depleted.
By working with the governor, the legislature was able to pass budgets the past eight years that restored all but a $166.7 million shortfall in the Quality Basic Education funding formula. In FY 2019, that gap finally is filled, and that is why there was a standing ovation in the House when the appropriations bill passed.
What this means locally is that Barrow County schools will receive an additional $1,392,414 for the full QBE restoration.
And a new initiative that started in the House — $16 million for the purchase of equipment to make schools more secure — also is in the bill, directing $116,875 in safety grants to Barrow County schools. Beyond that, the House is undertaking a House Study on School Security to recommend additional steps that can be taken in the 2019 session to make our students, teachers and staff safer.
In addition, the appropriations bill for FY2019 fully funds the University System of Georgia and the Technical College System of Georgia, which together will receive $2.47 billion. And with additional money for the Teacher Retirement System, school buses, HOPE scholarships and early learning and Pre-K programs, education agencies will receive a combined total of $14 billion of the state’s $26.2 billion in appropriations in FY2019. That means 54 cents of every dollar will be spent on education.
We have done this — and much, much more — while building reserve funds to $2.3 billion and passing the first income tax cuts in the state’s history.
The session also was a win for the more than 13,000 children in foster care. We not only raised by $10 per day the per diem to foster parents, but we also rewrote the Adoption Code to make it easier to get the children into permanent families.
Another big winner in this session was rural Georgia and economic development statewide. The very last bill we passed before adjourning, in fact, was HB 951, which establishes the Center for Rural Prosperity and Innovation.
The reason why most of the initiatives of the House Rural Development Council were successful during the session is because rural Georgia’s needs now have the full attention of the state’s leadership. We will dig even deeper in the coming months and produce our final report in time for the 2019 session.
By far, the 2018 session was the most historic one I have witnessed. It took tremendous effort, sometimes nearly around the clock, to reach its successful conclusion.
But it absolutely would not have happened without you, your support and your prayers. Thank you for this opportunity to represent you. May God bless you and your family, Barrow County and our great state!
—
Rep. Terry England has served in the Georgia House since 2005. District 116 includes most of Barrow County. In addition to chairing the House Appropriations Committee, he is an ex-officio member of the Ways & Means Committee and a member of the Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee, the Education Committee, the Industry and Labor Committee, and the Natural Resources and Environment Committee.
England: 2018 legislative session successful, historic
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)