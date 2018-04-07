Terrell: A love story

Editor’s note: This column was originally published in the former Barrow County News.
—
We open and close a lot of doors in our lifetime.
Some doors we choose, others we enter by fate and some we enter by accident.
There are doors entered that leave us with the feeling we have been kicked in the stomach. Others leave us content, while others leave us with a thirst to seek more, to rise above the ordinary, to chase new challenges and new dreams.
The latter was such a doorway I walked into my junior year at LaGrange High School. The time was September 1963.
It wasn’t a chance meeting but more or less the luck of the draw. I remember standing there in the hallway at LaGrange High School looking at my junior class schedule.
My next class was an English literature class with Mrs. Lollie Love. I knew of her. Everyone beyond the freshman class knew of Mrs. Love.
In high school, word spreads quickly about which teachers to hope for and which teachers to avoid.
The jury was out on Mrs. Love. Some good, some bad. In general, a tough cookie!
It didn’t really matter at the time because I had no choice. Class schedules were rarely changed back in 1963.
Maybe you got lucky if your folks knew someone in Washington and you were able to get an act of Congress passed on your behalf. That wasn’t my situation.
There was a positive side, I remember thinking. Her son was the starting quarterback that year on the school’s football team. I just happened to be on the football team and that might be the advantage I needed.
I marched into class and took a seat on the middle row, halfway to the front. Not too close, not too far away, not too close to the window to day dream. Actually, I thought it was a good move, sort of a neutral area.
Mrs. Love was a petite teacher who barely reached the shoulders of the football and basketball players that joined me in the classroom that morning. There was nothing to indicate there was a raging fire in her intellectual mind.
That warm greeting and feeling lasted about three minutes.
In those three minutes, Mrs. Love, while speaking to the new class and listing her expectations and the class itinerary, grew from barely five feet tall to seven feet.
Her calm eyes took on the appearance of daggers.
