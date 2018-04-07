Jacks: Light desserts for the spring

When planning summer vacations, if you like to visit places with history, I highly recommend a trip to Washington D.C. It has tons of museums covering all areas of history including TV. The war memorials are each unique and different. It’s a trip you won’t soon forget.
If you call ahead you can arrange to meet with your senator and representative if they are available. I don’t know if the White House has been opened up for tours or not. If so it’s worth going through.
There is some security clearance to go through there. It’s not a trip you will soon forget.
I have several good recipes for light desserts to share with you that were sent to me recently.
Fruit Salad
Ingredients
1 can (15 oz.) fruit cocktail (we like chunky tropical), drained
1 can (8 oz.) crushed pineapple, drained
1 can (21 oz.) cherry pie filling
2 bananas, sliced
1 can (14 oz.) sweetened condensed milk
8 oz. sour cream
1 pkg. (8 oz.) Cool Whip, thawed
Directions:
Mix together Cool Whip, sweetened condensed milk and sour cream.
Add the fruit cocktail, pineapple, cherry pie filling and bananas. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours.
If you like plain banana bread you will love this new twist to it.
Cream Cheese
Banana Bread
Ingredients:
Bread Mixture:
1/2 cup melted butter, plus more butter for pan
1 1/2 cup flour
1/2 tsp. salt
1 tsp. baking soda
1 cup sugar
1/4 cup sour cream
1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
2 large eggs
3 ripe bananas, mashed
Cream Cheese Mixture:
6 oz. cream cheese, softened
1 large egg
1/3 cup sugar
2 Tbsps. flour
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x5-inch loaf pan and set aside. In a large bowl, whisk together 1 cup flour, baking soda and salt.
In another large bowl combine 1 cup sugar, butter, sour cream, vanilla and 2 eggs, mix until smooth.
Pour wet ingredients over dry and stir until combined, then fold in mashed bananas.
Make the cream cheese filling: in a small bowl, stir together egg, cream cheese, flour and sugar. Transfer 1/2 of batter to prepared pan.
Dollop cream cheese on top and s
