Bennett: Doggs Take the Apple

As you are reading the paper today, the WBHS Marching Bulldogg Band students are enjoying their adventure to The Big Apple!
Many of them, along with some dedicated parents, worked long Saturdays at UGA football games to help fund the trip. Many of them saved Christmas and birthday money, worked at their jobs, or did chores to earn the money. Seems like just yesterday we learned where this year’s road trip would take the band, and now it’s almost time to return home.
The chartered tour buses loaded up late Monday afternoon, with a long night of driving ahead. The itinerary was tightly scheduled, with plans for a couple of plays, lots of touring, and even some free time for the students to enjoy at Times Square and shopping on Fifth Avenue, Chinatown, and Little Italy! The highlight of the trip is a Wednesday morning performance at the Statue of Liberty. What a wonderful experience and opportunity to represent!
Those who have been involved as band parents and volunteers in the past can understand the dedication and commitment required to run a successful program. As with most programs requiring volunteers, it often seems like the same few people do all the work. It’s no different with band. While there are those who truly enjoy the opportunity to serve and there are some who serve even though they don’t particularly enjoy it, at times it seems like those willing to serve are the exception rather than the rule. The work of many is done by few. Even so, in my six years (so far) of volunteering for high school band stuff, those who are willing to serve always seem to pull it together. It is exhausting work at times, and without those who work tirelessly in the trenches to keep the program running, it simply wouldn’t happen. Being able to travel on the road trips, though busy and stressful, always felt like a small reward for working the rest of the year.
While I had planned to join them for the trip, I had to exchange my deposit for New York City to a deposit on a colonoscopy. Yay. What a crappy tradeoff. (Pun intended.) So, I was a little sad when everyone boarded the buses and left without me but so excited for the students and brave adults who are experiencing the trip of a lifetime. I will miss the opportunity to see the sights, and to watch most of the students experience NYC for the first time. I’m sure I would have cried at the performance at the Statue of Liberty. I’ve ordered my granddaughter to take lots of pictures of the sights (and not just selfies with her friends!) I’m hoping the adults will take lots of pictures to share as well. I’ve already bought the scrapbook paper!
Please remember them in your prayers for safety while in the city and safe travels on the buses. We can’t help but think of the recent tragic bus accident involving band kids from Texas, so extra prayers for our kids, leaders and chaperones this week are appreciated.
Go Doggs! Have a great trip!
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Send comments about this column to
bencath@aol.com.
Comments
