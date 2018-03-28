Lindzie Owen has been a strong catalyst at the top of the lineup early on this season for the Bethlehem Christian Academy softball team, and Monday she had perhaps her biggest hit of the year.
With a runner on base and her team behind a run and down to its last out in the bottom of the seventh inning, Owen ripped a pitch in the left-centerfield gap and roared around the bases for a walk-off, inside-the-park home run that gave the Knights a 10-9 home victory over Covington Academy in their GICAA East Region opener.
The win helped BCA improve to 6-0 in its first varsity season since 2013, all while fielding a squad with very little high school-level experience. The Knights knocked off the Bulldogs again, 15-8, Tuesday in Covington to move to 7-0.
“To be honest, with us being so young and so many of our players being new to the game, I am a little surprised,” Knights coach Michael Clarke said of the hot start, during which his team has outscored opponents 110-42. “But especially with the way we’ve come back in a couple games, these girls have definitely shown some fight. The biggest thing is they all believe in each other.
“No one lets another player get down.”
See more in the March 28 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Softball: BCA wins pair of region games over Covington Academy
