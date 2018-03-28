The Apalachee boys tennis team picked up a 4-1 win at Habersham Central on Tuesday in a GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA contest.
The Wildcats (8-6, 2-3 region) were led by Eli Hagan, who won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. Davis Hayes and Pierson Hill won their No. 1 doubles match (7-5, 6-2), No. 3 singles player Parker King clinched the match with a 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 victory. Luke Woschitz and Jeremiah Chance won No. 2 doubles (7-6, 6-2) after falling behind 0-5 in the first set.
Apalachee was set to return to action Wednesday afternoon at home against Cedar Shoals and is then off until the region tournament April 10-11 at Longwood Park in Gainesville.
Tennis: Apalachee boys beat Habersham in road region contest
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry