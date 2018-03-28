Needing a win to keep its fading postseason hopes alive, the Apalachee High School boys soccer team battled visiting Dacula High School to overtime Friday night but ended up on the short end of a 2-1 score.
The Wildcats were officially eliminated from playoff contention Tuesday with a 2-0 loss at Lanier.
While disappointed in the outcome of Friday’s match, Wildcats coach Chad Hooper liked the way his team competed.
“We had several chances and we could have easily pulled away and won this match,” Hooper said. “We didn’t take advantage of those chances and it cost us.
Hooper said in the first meeting between the schools earlier this month, Apalachee (5-8, 1-7 in GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA) trailed 4-0 at halftime.
“It was much different this time,” the coach said. “We just have to cash in when we have chances. When you are playing a team like this you have to take advantage of those chances.”
The Falcons made the lone goal of overtime with less than a minute to play in the first five-minute period.
Dacula led 1-0 at halftime Friday. After several misfires in the first 13 minutes of the second half by Apalachee, Chris Godinez evened the score at the 26:54 mark.
Alejandro Mina had previously just missed on a goal opportunity with 33 minutes remaining in the match for the Wildcats.
Dacula put the first goal on the board with 32:34 left in the first half. It was the lone goal of regulation for the Falcons.
The Falcons won the March 6 matchup against Apalachee 6-4.
The Wildcats will host Habersham Central on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. for an 8-AAAAAA match and then are off until April 10 when they host Madison County in a non-region match.
