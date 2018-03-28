The City of Winder is planning to move forward with a new downtown parking lot that would include the permanent closure of North Jackson Street between East Midland Avenue and East Candler Street to make room for parking spaces and a public commons area.
The city hosted a public meeting at the Winder Community Center to gather input on its plans for the new commons space and public parking lot as well as the street closure.The new lot, which would be around 50 spaces, would require the demolition of four existing buildings along North Broad Street, East Midland Avenue and North Jackson Street — including ones currently occupied by Goofball Graphics and American Pest Control. The addresses are listed as 77, 79 and 83 North Broad St. and 64 North Jackson St.
The Winder Historic Preservation Commission voted March 13 to approve the demolition and the request could appear before City Council as early as its meeting on Tuesday, April 3, city administrator Donald Toms said.
While the city has released preliminary conceptual plans, final engineering plans would take an additional six to nine months to complete and construction wouldn’t begin until very late this year or early 2019, Toms said.
See more in the March 28 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Winder plans additional parking, public space downtown, closure of section of Jackson Street
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)