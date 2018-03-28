Winder plans additional parking, public space downtown, closure of section of Jackson Street

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories & Breaking News
Wednesday, March 28. 2018
Comments (0)
The City of Winder is planning to move forward with a new downtown parking lot that would include the permanent closure of North Jackson Street between East Midland Avenue and East Candler Street to make room for parking spaces and a public commons area.
The city hosted a public meeting at the Winder Community Center to gather input on its plans for the new commons space and public parking lot as well as the street closure.The new lot, which would be around 50 spaces, would require the demolition of four existing buildings along North Broad Street, East Midland Avenue and North Jackson Street — including ones currently occupied by Goofball Graphics and American Pest Control. The addresses are listed as 77, 79 and 83 North Broad St. and 64 North Jackson St.
The Winder Historic Preservation Commission voted March 13 to approve the demolition and the request could appear before City Council as early as its meeting on Tuesday, April 3, city administrator Donald Toms said.
While the city has released preliminary conceptual plans, final engineering plans would take an additional six to nine months to complete and construction wouldn’t begin until very late this year or early 2019, Toms said.
See more in the March 28 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
To leave a comment you must approve it via e-mail, which will be sent to your address after submission.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Copyright © 2008-2015 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.