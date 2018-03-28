New high school to be ‘magnet’ for arts, sciences

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories & Breaking News
Wednesday, March 28. 2018
Comments (0)
The new high school planned for the Sims Academy property is expected to be an arts and sciences magnet school, Joe Perno, assistant superintendent for system operations for the Barrow County School System, told the county board of education Tuesday.
He said plans still are to start grading on the site by summer. The first phase of the building is expected to be complete by the summer of 2020, he said.
The first phase of construction, which is expected to begin in late fall, will be a student center and a classroom wing.
It will complement the science, technology, engineering and math program at Sims. He said the “overarching goal” is to focus on the arts in the building.
For more on Tuesday's meeting, see the March 28 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
To leave a comment you must approve it via e-mail, which will be sent to your address after submission.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Copyright © 2008-2015 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.