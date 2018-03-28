Staffing shortages in detention center, BCES fuel county's over-expenditures on overtime

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories & Breaking News
Wednesday, March 28. 2018
Comments (0)
Barrow County has outspent the amount of overtime appropriated in the Fiscal Year 2018 budget, and the county manager said the driving forces behind those over-expenditures are staffing shortages at the Barrow County Detention Center and within Barrow County Emergency Services (BCES).
According to figures county manager Mike Renshaw presented to the Barrow Board of Commissioners at its meeting Tuesday, the county appropriated $751,358 for overtime across all departments for FY18, but has spent $801,499, or 107 percent of the allotted amount. The fiscal year ends June 30.
The detention division has so far spent $254,542 — 131 percent of what it was appropriated. The fire department has spent $123,845 (130 percent), and Emergency Services has spent $225,471 (115 percent).
“We’re trying to control it the best we can,” Renshaw said. He added the figures represent built-in or scheduled overtime shifts, particularly in with public safety employees, as well as regular overtime.
Renshaw said BCES completed interviews and testing last month and is processing eight new hires. Once they’re trained and ready to go, that should help reduce overtime expenditures, he said.
The sheriff’s office is working to fill its five or six vacancies at the detention center, Renshaw said.
See more coverage of Tuesday's meeting in the March 28 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
To leave a comment you must approve it via e-mail, which will be sent to your address after submission.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Copyright © 2008-2015 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.