Thompson: I hear their voices above the noise

In the month and a half since the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., I’ve heard a lot about how this one is different — about how the voices crying for change will be too loud to ignore and that some meaningful change will actually come about.
I’m not sure if that’s the case; at least, I’m very skeptical. But what isn’t different is the barrage of personal attacks lobbed against the people who had to experience it.
Emma Gonzalez, one of the most vocal students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High to emerge as a gun-control advocate, has been a frequent target of people on the internet. An animation surfaced last week of her ripping the U.S. Constitution to shreds.
Holy cow! Hell’s bells, y’all!
The only problem was it turned out to be doctored — the actual one was her ripping a target poster — and the “free speech social network” behind the doctored image pathetically passed it off by saying it was obviously satire.
Of course, the problem with that is a lot of people in this country, quite frankly, aren’t capable of grasping that. That is why “fake news” and its dissemination is so effective. That is why people can concoct made-up stories of Douglas High students like David Hogg being “crisis actors” and take quotes out of context to try to validate rumors that he wasn’t even at school when the shooting occurred.
Because people who hold “adult” status will believe it.
It’s why people can spread conspiracy theories that 9/11 was an inside job perpetrated by the highest levels of government, including members of the Bush administration; that dead children at Sandy Hook Elementary School attended their own funeral; that a pizza parlor was a front for a pedophilia ring linked to people linked to Hillary Clinton.
Because people with high school and college educations will believe it.
The people who spread this stuff more than likely don’t believe half of it. Their goal is to break down discourse, to dumb us down even further, and to cause pain and suffering for people who are affected by tragedies. There are not many more detrimental non-lethal things to our society than keyboard warriors.
But people believe them. The internet said it; it must be true.
So, I don’t really know how much is different. What could have been a long overdue moment for conversation about a complex issue has devolved, for much of the country, into further stupidity — and baseless attacks against teenagers.
No, I would not hire these kids to do my taxes, or seek them out to perform open-heart surgery on me. They are teenagers. Like I, who just turned 29, they have much more to learn about life. But I also never had to sit in a closet for several minutes as rapid gunfire rang out through my school. Never had to step around the dead bodies of my students, teachers, coaches and around their pools of blood. Never had to take an experience like that, speak my heart on it and be told if the coward cop outside had only run in, or if Mr. John Q. the geometry teacher and Susie Q. the chemistry teacher only had guns (bigger ones with more ammo than the shooter), it could have been prevented.
I guess my biggest worries were if I studied enough for that physics test; what adjustments I could make to my swing to make me a better baseball player; if I’d practiced enough for all-district band auditions; what I should say to the girl I liked. I suspect Emma Gonzalez and David Hogg would rather have those issues to contemplate.
Yes, teenagers do stupid things, say uninformed things and complain about trivial things. So do adults, on all accounts.
We’ve already covered the uninformed part. You don’t have to read far into this paper’s crime reports to find stupidity. You can go on the internet and Facebook and find complaints about anything and everything, like how the chain restaurant in town, with low-paid staff and mediocre food, didn’t have good service and wasn’t worth part of your family’s paycheck.
These kids aren’t much younger than I am; we could be lumped into the same generation of millennials, one that is labeled do-nothings by a generation that includes people who helped bring us massive debt, unnecessary wars and hideous scandals.
Some members of that generation got rich, were too greedy, wanted more, ripped people off and destroyed their lives with the huge financial crisis they caused and then got bailed out by their buddies in Washington.
Then that generation helped elect as president a man who vowed to change things for the better, when it should have been apparent he had no convictions but to make himself the constant topic of conversation. A man who likes to talk big, who sat in front of a camera and promised he’d get tough on guns and agreed that at least part of the solution to the gun violence problem had to involve an examination of the weapons themselves and our nation’s addiction to them.
And then, like anyone who had ever paid attention to him or U.S. politics knew would happen, he cowered.
Excuse the teenagers if they don’t trust the adults to solve problems by themselves.
When Emma Gonzalez spoke at the “March for Our Lives” rally last week, she rattled off the names of the 17 people who were killed at her school that day and then stood silently for six minutes and 20 seconds, representing the amount of time it took the shooter to act.
Her silence was certainly loud. I heard it. I hear their voices, and I hope they don’t go away.
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
