Terrell: Voices of Parkland

The recent school shooting in Parkland, Fla. has created a massive wave of response.
Facebook, print media outlets, television and radio have all responded. The voices of Parkland are a mixed bag that begs to look at the speakers before taking sides.
Warren Ferrall, a noted activist and educator, delivered a hard-hitting blow last week, stating that a majority of school shooters come from “homes absent father figures.”
He seems to be in agreement with a number of conservatives and an article written by Stephen Wynne pointing out, “…the growing mass shootings is a symptom of a deeper, social, cultural and spiritual crisis engulfing America.”
Ferrall, in his new book, “The Boy Crisis,” argued that mass shootings have tripled in the past seven years with “…guns, violence in the media, violence in video games and poor family values” being blamed.
Numerous other articles cite the absence of the father as being a cause. One even pointed a finger at the sexual revolution.
Emilie Kato, writing for the Heritage Foundation, pointed out that 75 percent of the most “…cited mass shootings since Columbine “…were reared in broken homes.”
College professor Paul Kengor wrote last week, “…only four shooters (of the 27 deadliest mass shootings) might have come from families where biological parents remained together.”
Stephen Baskerville, a professor of government at Patrick Henry College, came to the same conclusions, confirming, “By far, the main predictor of shooting rampages, along with all other criminality and virtually every social pathology among young males, is a home without a father.”
Many on the left have taken a position that “toxic masculinity” is responsible. Other voices have argued that is not the case. Rather, their argument recognizes masculinity that reflects self-control, and self-sacrifice, as being “…a fundamental good.”
A cultural critic, standing with that argument pointed out that was the reason assistant football coach Aaron Feis died at Parkland.
“Feis shielded students from bullets by pushing them inside a classroom,” she wrote.
We must heed and be concerned with the other voices we have heard during the past week.
Someone said that for years now our educational institutions have deliberately failed to instill in students that the Constitution is the law of the land.
They said we have failed to teach the reasons for it, along with the need and understanding of the Bill of Rights. It described our history lessons as being negligible and fertile ground for empty minds.
David Hogg, a self-proclaimed 18-year old activist and student at Parkland, said he supported the Second Amendment but called the National Rifle Association “…an organization that is completely broken.”
Hogg was invited to the White House but declined, saying the president could come to him if he wanted to talk. He then demanded for all politicians “to stop and listen to us,” speaking of the voices at the numerous marches last week.
The Parkland Poster Child closed his national speech last week with the familiar socialistic and totalitarian raised-fist salute.
Last week the left was yelling that a person’s brain isn’t developed until a person reaches 21 years of age. This week they are celebrating the words of pre-teens and teenagers who took to the streets with signs and speeches.
One Barrow reader said, “Last month our teenagers were eating Tide pods and this month they are constitutional experts.”
Many are wondering who wrote the speeches and provided the talking points for so many teens that daily play violent computer games and stream Hollywood’s violent movies.
On the other side, someone posted a message saying the CDC reported that an average of six teens a day die from motor vehicle accidents and injuries.
Another source quoted that in 2016, 64,000 people died from opioid overdoses; yet they are still being prescribed.
And there were 37,461 deaths that year in the U.S. by vehicle, yet cars are still on the road.
Two high school students from Pennsylvania told Breitbart News there would be no need for a Second Amendment if there were no guns in the United States.
Reactions to the Parkland shooting have gone from rational to irrational.
At Lacey Township High School in New Jersey, two students received a five-day suspension for posting photos on SnapChat taken during a family visit to a rifle range.
Another student in Ohio was suspended for not participating in the National Walkout (of School Day). He refused to take sides in the debate, arguing that divisive politics did not belong in the high school classroom.
A New York Congressman (Tom Suozzi) suggested that U.S. citizens should take up arms against President Trump if he doesn’t follow the law.
It sounds as if he is proposing more violence to get the action he wants.
And, finally, there is a plethora of information available from all sides on the mental health issues and concerns. We must be very careful not to allow either side to hijack the current situation and we must weigh all available information.
The U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights have served us well. It is imperative that we work together to preserve these documents.
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement in Barrow County and is a Winder city councilman.
