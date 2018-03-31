England: Final state budget to include funds for school security

Over this past weekend, I worked with House and Senate leaders to smooth out the differences between the two chambers’ versions of the appropriations bill directing all state funding for the fiscal year starting July 1.
One key lesson I have learned while working under the Gold Dome is to always keep talking!
An area of the budget we have had to continue working on is the bond money that each chamber is designating for the purchase of equipment to make Georgia’s schools safer. I’m happy to report now that I’ve seen encouraging signs that the budget bill emerging from the conference committee will exceed the combined $10 million that was offered last week.
The House took up another school security measure last week in light of recent school tragedies in other states. We unanimously approved House Resolution 1414 to create the “House Study Committee on School Security.”
Speaker David Ralston (R-Blue Ridge) soon will appoint nine House members to the committee and will name the chairperson. The committee will hold a series of meetings to study factors affecting school safety, such as mental health concerns, infrastructure designs, safety equipment, personnel training and tasks, planning and the availability of resources. The committee will report its findings and recommendations by Dec. 1.
House actions last week in other areas included approval of:
•House Resolution 1137 urging the President and U.S. Congress to enact federal legislation to provide members of the armed forces with mental and physical health assistance prior to being discharged.
•Senate Bill 139 to allow local school systems, charter schools and college and career academies to develop and submit new pathways, or focused programs of study, in high-demand occupations. The bill requires the State Workforce Development Board, with input from the Department of Education and the Technical College System of Georgia, to develop and promote an annual list of industry credentials and state licenses in those occupations, such as welding or computer certifications, that students could earn in middle or high school with wages of at least 70 percent of Georgia’s average annual wage. School systems will report to the DOE the number of students obtaining licenses or certifications, and the DOE will report the numbers to the governor and legislative leaders.
•SB 331 to protect, upon written request, the identity of anyone winning $250,000 or more in the Georgia Lottery.
•And SB 444 to create the Georgia Alzheimer’s and Related Dementias State Plan Advisory Council to advise state officials on implementing and amending the state plan and reviewing its progress.
We now are in the final week of the 2018 legislative session. I can say it has been a workout!
I’m looking forward to getting back home to Auburn and enjoying our wonderful community!
Thank you, again, for the opportunity to represent District 116. May God bless you and your family, Barrow County, and our great state.
—
Rep. Terry England has served in the Georgia House since 2005. District 116 includes most of Barrow County. In addition to chairing the House Appropriations Committee, he is an ex-officio member of the Ways & Means Committee and a member of the Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee, the Education Committee, the Industry and Labor Committee, and the Natural Resources and Environment Committee.
