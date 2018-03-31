Ginn: Week 11 from the Gold Dome

Our 11th week of the 2018 Legislative Session was extremely productive and we are closing in on Sine Die.
While we passed 54 pieces of legislation this week, there are only two legislative days remaining before we gavel out this year. Our days have gotten longer and we have much to accomplish in our final week under the Gold Dome.
Among the many important pieces of legislation passed this week was House Bill 684, which is the proposed General Budget for the 2019 Fiscal Year. The proposed budget is around $26 billion and is an increase from last year’s — a sign of continued economic growth. Included in the Senate’s proposed FY19 budget is $60 million for the University of Georgia for general campus improvements and renovations and $2.3 million specifically for the third phase of expanding UGA’s Terry College of Business. The Senate and House haven’t fully come to an agreement on the proposed budget, so it has been sent to a conference committee to look into our disparities and determine the most appropriate allocations of our funds.
In addition to next year’s budget, there were several other bills passed this week that I would like to give further detail on:
•House Bill 876 would preempt local governments from restricting the use of wood as a construction material as long as minimum state and federal building codes are met and the construction is in compliance with the Georgia State Fire Code. Wood structures can meet all of the International Building Codes and are more affordable than any other type of construction. Georgia is known as the No. 1 forestry state in the nation and this industry is instrumental for our state’s continued economic growth. Passing HB 876 ensures that the forestry industry is not inadvertently penalized by any unnecessary regulations and that we keep housing as affordable as possible.
•House Bill 65 would create the Joint Study Commission on THC Medical Oil Access. This commission will study the impact that THC oil could have on citizens across the state dealing with a variety of medical issues and make recommendations to the General Assembly for legislation in 2019. THC oil could be an especially important tool for some of our state’s veterans who are coping with PTSD and other related traumas from their time serving our country. The Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that there are over 15,000 veterans living in the four counties that make up the 47th District and this commission is a first step toward determining if THC oil could be a viable option for helping those servicemen and women readjust to a life at home. I fully support the study for this and many other medical purposes.
•House Bill 314 would require hospitals to clearly post notices on their websites for standard charges and procedures. In addition, the bill would require insurers to provide enrollees with criteria for in-network and out-of-network coverage and allow mediation on medical bills greater than $1,000 for elective medical procedures. The goal of HB 314 is to increase transparency in the medical billing process, prevent surprise charges and make patients aware of any costs they may incur before undergoing treatment. I will be working to pass this legislation.
•House Bill 410 would require all property owners associations to provide account statements within 10 days of being requested. When requesting a statement, HB 410 ensures that the preparation fees would be limited to $100, but other fees may be charged for additional services. This bill aims to reduce unexpected charges that could provide an undue burden on homeowners. Most Homeowner Associations do a good job for their members but we have heard of plenty that have taken advantage of the members. I hope to bring that travesty to a stop.
The last week of session is always full of legislative action, and this year’s will be no different. That being said, I still encourage members of my district to reach out if I can help in any way. I will be working day and night to ensure that the 47th District’s values and priorities are taken care of in our final legislative days. I remain thankful for the opportunity to serve as your senator and represent you and our neighbors at the Capitol.
—
Sen. Frank Ginn serves as Chairman of the Regulated Industries and Utilities Committee. He represents the 47th Senate District which includes Barrow and Madison counties and portions of Clarke and Jackson counties. He can be reached at 404-656-4700 or by email at frank.ginn@senate.ga.gov.
