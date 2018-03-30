Buffington: Northeast Georgia would lose in a trade war

One of the key parts of Donald Trump’s campaign for president was his pledge of “America First.” That campaign phrase had several parts, but one aspect it reflected was Trump’s pledge to upset the international trade market by putting tariffs on imports he deemed to be “unfair” to the U.S. He was especially critical of the NAFTA agreement and he pulled the U.S. out of the Asian Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement.
Now as president, Trump has moved to make good on that pledge by putting tariffs (which is really a tax on Americans who will ultimately pay for them) on steel and aluminum imports.
It is a terrible idea and shows just how little the so-called businessman really knows about how a free market works. To Trump, global trade is a zero-sum game of win or lose.
But it doesn’t really work that way. Global trade has enriched the U.S. over the past 60 years and brought more economic and political stability to the world order. Trump’s protectionist move might well lead to an international trade war and extreme turmoil in the nation’s economy.
The Wall Street Journal — which has been mostly supportive of Trump — noted in a recent editorial that it was the protectionist Smoot-Hawley tariff bill that in part contributed to the Great Depression.
No matter. Trump’s populist streak won the day, despite protests from most in his own political party. His move led to the resignation of one of his top economic advisors. And many of our own allies are furious at the move.
Trump did allow a few exceptions, including Canada and Mexico. But he did not exempt the European Union, which is our ally and a major trading partner.
While steel and aluminum have gotten the most attention, the Trump administration has quietly put import tariffs on other products in the last year as well. Trump hit Canadian lumber imports last year, raising the price of housing in the process.
Earlier this year, the administration slapped import tariffs as high as 10 percent on newsprint coming to the U.S. from Canada, a move that was sparked by a complaint from just one paper mill in Washington state. Most U.S. paper firms opposed the tariffs, as does the American Forest and Paper Association, a trade group representing the U.S. paper industry.
Behind the scenes, Trump’s move to start slapping tariffs on imports is a battle between his advisors and most Republicans who favor free global trade and advisors and right-wing nationalists who favor restricted trade. For now, the nationalist faction has won.
Ironically, it has been Democrats who in the past have favored tariffs. Until recently, the Democratic Party’s base was rooted in blue-collar, union workers and those unions often lobbied for tariffs to protect certain industries.
While there may need to be some limited tariffs targeted toward China, Trump’s sledgehammer tariffs could spark an international trade war. That would be very bad for Georgia, especially here in the Northeast. Poultry is big business here and is heavily dependent on the international market to sell its products.
If other countries respond to Trump’s tariffs by slapping their own tariffs onto American products, the resulting trade war could cost thousands of Georgia jobs in the poultry industry.
And it’s not just a retaliation that is a problem. A lot of Georgia industries depend on steel and aluminum. Trump’s tariffs will raise the cost of those products for state businesses, a move that could make Georgia industries less competitive and lead to layoffs.
Sen. Johnny Isakson has come out in opposition to the tariffs.
“Ultimately, trade wars do not solve the problems they are intended to address, but inevitably create more trouble,” said Isakson.
Georgia supported Trump in 2016, but if the president sparks a large trade war, those who voted for him here in rural Georgia will be hurt the worst.
***
Speaking of Trump, the chaos in his administration has become little more than a comedy show. He surrounded himself with a bunch of flakes; and those who weren’t flakes have either left the circus, or Trump fired them.
The problem with Trump isn’t just bad policies, like the trade war he seems to want. The bigger problem is that he can’t control his own impulsive nature. He needs constant attention, constant stroking, constant adulation by the people around him. When he doesn’t get it, he gets rid of them.
The firing of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is a good example. Tillerson was one of the few in the Trump Cabinet who was thoughtful and respected, even if you disagreed with some of his policies. But Tillerson wasn’t a Trumpite, refused to feed Trump’s ego and at one point, apparently referred to Trump as a “moron.”
The White House and Trump’s Cabinet have already seen a huge amount of turnover. There’s more to come because any decent person cannot work inside such a chaotic administration.
That will leave Trump surrounded only by sycophants who will flatter and echo Trump, leaving him with no outside voice of reason. The result of that could be terrible, especially if Trump decides to launch a war with North Korea.
Trump came into office as the most unprepared president in modern history. Many Republicans knew that, but hoped that he would surround himself with competent men and women who could rein in his worst instincts.
That isn’t happening, and the world is a more dangerous place because of it.
—
Mike Buffington is co-publisher of Mainstreet Newspapers. He can be reached at mike@mainstreetnews.com.
Buffington: Northeast Georgia would lose in a trade war
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)