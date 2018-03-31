Jacks: Recipes to try for Easter weekend

What a great way to spend a cold afternoon than collecting food and clothing for the homeless. I joined up with Georgia’s star quarterback Jake Fromm Sunday to help out the Athens homeless shelter by collecting canned goods, blankets, coats and clothing.
It turned out to be a very successful afternoon. So many people in need everywhere and so few willing to help. Locally there is the homeless veterans shelter, The Tree House and Peace Place that can use donations. Please donate if you can.
—
Easter is just around the corner so I will share a few recipes you might want to try for the weekend.
If brunch is on your menu this mini sandwich stuffed with eggs, savory ham and creamy cheese will be the star of your brunch table.
Asparagus, Ham and Cheese Croissant Bake
Ingredients
12 mini croissants, split open, but still attached
8 ounces smoked ham, thinly sliced
1/2 bunch asparagus, trimmed and cut in half
1 cup Cheddar cheese, shredded
1 cup Swiss cheese, shredded
2 cups half & half
5 eggs
1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
1 tsp. Kosher salt
1/2 tsp. ground black pepper
Directions:
Bring a pot of salted water to a boil. Add asparagus and cook 2 minutes. Remove and place in an ice bath to stop cooking. Place on paper towels to remove excess water. Butter or spray a 9x13-inch pan. Line up croissants in the pan, cut side up. Line the croissants with ham slices, fill with asparagus pieces and top with cheeses. Whisk together eggs, half and half, mustard, salt and pepper. Pour mixture evenly over sandwiches. Cover and refrigerate at least 4 hours or overnight. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Bake 35-40 minutes until eggs are set. Let stand 5 minutes before serving. Refrigerate leftovers.
—
In Switzerland, they celebrate Easter with the gratin of potatoes and white wine.
Swiss Potato Gratin
Ingredients
1 Tbsp. butter
3 lbs. potatoes, peeled and sliced ½-inch thick
1/2 medium onion, minced
2 Tbsps. all-purpose flour
2 tsps. salt
1/2 tsp. ground black pepper
8 oz. Gruyere cheese, shredded
3 Tbsps. chopped parsley
1 cup white wine
1/2 cup heavy cream
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a deep baking dish with butter.
Toss the potatoes with onion, flour, salt and pepper. Spread 1/3 of the potato mixture on the bottom of the baking dish followed by 1/3 of the cheese. Repeat the layers ending with the cheese. Pour the wine and cream over the top of the potatoes. Cover the baking dish with foil. Bake for 1 hour and remove the foil. Bake for another 15 minutes or until the top is brown and bubbly. Remove from the oven and let the potatoes sit for 10 minutes before serving.
—
Savory spring carrots with a sweet glaze make for a delicious Easter dinner side dish.
Honey Mustard
Glazed Carrots
Ingredients
2 lbs. baby cut carrots
1 cup water
3 Tbsps. butter
3 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
1/4 cup honey mustard
2 Tbsps. honey
2 Tbsps. brown sugar
2 Tbsps. Dijon mustard
1 Tbsp. thyme
1/8 tsp. ground black pepper
Directions
Place carrots in a large saucepan; add water. Bring to a simmer, reduce heat and cook covered 6-7 minutes until carrots are just tender. When carrots are done, drain and set aside. In a large skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add garlic, cook and stir for 2-3 minutes until fragrant. Stir in honey mustard, honey, brown sugar, Dijon mustard, thyme and pepper. Add carrots and stir over medium heat until carrots are glazed.
—
Treat yourself to some Easter sweetness with a yummy cookie recipe.
Spring Blossom
Cookies
Ingredients
1 cup butter, softened
3/4 cup sugar
1 large egg
1 tsp. pure vanilla
2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tsp. baking soda
1/4 tsp. salt
1/4 cup assorted spring colored sugar or sprinkles
50 chocolate kisses, white or milk chocolate
Directions
Heat oven to 375 degrees.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
In a large bowl beat together butter and sugar until fluffy. Add egg and vanilla. Beat until blended. Add flour, baking soda and salt, beating on low until combined.
Form dough into 1-inch balls. Roll in sugar or sprinkles and place on prepared pan 2 inches apart. Bake 8-10 minutes until bottoms and edges are lightly golden.
Immediately press kisses into the center of each cookie. Remove to a cooling rack and cool completely.
**Note: instead of chocolate kisses you can substitute 3 chocolate chips.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
Jacks: Recipes to try for Easter weekend
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)