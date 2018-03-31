Bennett: Barrow County 4-H is alive and well

The night air was thick and still as we stole away from the others for just a brief moment. There in the dark shadows of a giant cedar tree it happened! The rite of passage I never saw coming hit me right in the face.
Literally. It was my first kiss from a sweetheart! I was scared to death. And a little bit dizzy after it was all over with.
There are many, many fond memories from 4-H camp at Rock Eagle, but I must say, “The Kiss” is by far the one that I remember most. Oh, there were bonfires, arts and crafts, tribal songs, vespers, etc. I remember that year I was a member of the Muskogee tribe, and I can recall the words to our tribal song.
“Flaming arrow, across the sky! V-I-C-T-O-R-Y! That’s the way to spell it, here’s the way to yell it: Victory, Victory Muskogee Tribe!”
Those memories are fun, but a girl’s first kiss is usually a rather big occasion, as it was for me. Of course, as young romances are wont to do, it faded as quickly as it came about, but I’ll never forget that night by the cedar tree.
The summer of the first kiss was the camp session between seventh and eighth grade. Although I was a member of 4-H in elementary school, once I got to high school, I no longer participated. I don’t remember my daughter being involved in 4-H when she was in school, either. Middle and high school was all about band (Yay, band!).
As a matter of fact, I hadn’t thought much about 4-H for many years. Every now and then, my Aunt Joyce, a retired county extension agent, will reminisce about her years of involvement with 4-H, and some of her adventures at Rock Eagle, but for the most part, I hadn’t heard much about it anymore.
A few weeks ago, I learned that my granddaughter was working on a project that she would be presenting in class and that a 4-H representative would be present for judging. Winners would be chosen to go on to the district level of competition.
She worked very hard on her project and prepared a speech along with a great project-board visual presentation. She and several of her classmates were chosen to move on to the district level.
The competition was held this past Saturday in Jackson County. We were up very early, and arrived at the Winder office to a packed parking lot, and several hundred people, including parents.
I had no idea there would be so many students attending! Once we arrived at South Jackson Elementary School and everyone was checked in, the gymnasium was packed with over 500 fourth-, fifth-, and a few sixth-grade students and senior 4-H leaders. Add into the mix several hundred parents and family members, and we had ourselves quite a crowd! The place was packed, and excited kids were holding on to their precious posters, project boards, props, and costumes for all they were worth!
It delighted me to see the kids so engaged in their projects and many of them mentally rehearsing their presentations, reviewing their note cards and looking at their props during the assembly time. After assembly, they were sent to their assigned classrooms to do their demonstrations. I think there were four divisions in our classroom, and perhaps 20 or so kids, so we got to see several different subjects presented.
The kids awaiting their turns were probably too nervous to pay attention to those who went before them, but there were some really awesome presentations, and I learned some things I didn’t know by listening to them.
After lunch, there were outside activities and farm animals (including llamas!) to pet before coming back in for the awards ceremony.
Barrow County rocked the awards by winning two county-wide awards, and I lost count of how many awards our kids won! (And if I may so blatantly share, my granddaughter won third place for her category!) There was much cheering and shouting from the bleachers as each set of winners was announced! The Northeast Georgia director was so encouraging to all the children and reminded them several times that they were all winners for participating and for giving up their Saturday to attend. I liked that a lot.
It was an early morning, and quite a long day, but I wouldn’t have missed it for the world. I’m so proud of our Barrow County kids and the hard work that our county leaders put into the program! It brought back lots of fond memories of Miss Kate Calloway doing our 4-H meetings, and taking us to camp, as well as memories of projects we did back in the day. And I got a big lump in my throat when we all stood to say the 4-H pledge.
It takes many hands and a great love for children to do what these leaders do, and we owe them a huge debt of gratitude. In a time where most kids are stuck indoors with their noses to their preferred devices, these leaders are encouraging children to think outside the box and learn valuable lessons about life.
Thank you, Barrow County Extension Office and 4-H leaders, for your continued dedication to our young people.
Your work is truly an investment into not only the lives of our children, but the future of our county, our state and our country.
Y’all rock!
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Send comments about this column to bencath@aol.com.
