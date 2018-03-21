Baseball: Knights drop region opener at Heritage

The Bethlehem Christian Academy baseball team dropped a 4-2 road game in GISA Region 1-AAA play to The Heritage School in Newnan on Friday.
BCA (5-6-1 overall, 0-1 in region) had chances but could not cash in.
“We had baserunners all game but just couldn’t get that clutch hit we needed to drive in runs,” said Knights coach Matt Nicks.
Patrick Wallace pitched five innings, allowing two earned runs, and recorded four strike outs.
Offensively, Dylan Parker had a double and drove in both runs for BCA. Wallace also had a double. Andrew Klein, Jack Dixon, Ryan Whitlow and Ethan Guthas also helped pace the offense.
Tuesday’s home region game against Trinity Christian School-Newnan was postponed due to weather conditions. It has been rescheduled for April 19 at 4 p.m.
The Knights will return to the field Thursday against region foe Holy Spirt Prep at home, also at 4 p.m.
