Baseball: Bulldoggs get by Gainesville in extra innings in region opener

The Winder-Barrow baseball team opened its GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA slate Monday with a crucial 7-5 victory at Gainesville in eight innings.
The Bulldoggs (8-6, 1-0 region), ranked No. 6 in Class AAAAAA by Georgia Dugout Preview, scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning and then held on for the win in the bottom half of the frame in the first of a three-game series.
Lance Sikes was hit by a pitch with one out to start the eighth-inning rally. He moved to second on a walk by Sam Darling, and a single by Blake Friend loaded the bases. Sikes then scored on a wild pitch to give his team the lead, and an RBI single by Austin Lockridge made it 6-4. The Bulldoggs scratched one more run across when Lockridge stole second base and drew a throw, allowing Friend to come home.
Jackson Shook, who got the win in relief on the mound gave up a pair of two-out doubles in the bottom of the eighth, which made it 7-5, but after allowing another single, he got the next Gainesville hitter to pop out to first and end the game. Shook went 3 1/3 innings in relief of Brady House.
House led off the game with a homer to give the Bulldoggs an early lead, and Winder-Barrow extended that cushion in the second when Sikes led off with a double and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly by Friend.
The Bulldoggs plated two more runs in the fifth on a sac fly by Trace Jeffers and an RBI single by Sikes. Gainesville (9-5, 0-1) didn’t go away, though, scoring three runs in its half of the fifth and another run in the sixth to eventually force extra innings.
Tuesday’s win, which was pushed back a day due to weather, came on the heels of a 13-1 drubbing of Norcross in six innings on March 15 at Cool Ray Field.
House went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs in that game, while Hunter Marsh, Jeffers and Friend all had two RBIs apiece. Lockridge, Marsh, House, CJ Harrison, Noah Higgins and Shook all pitched an inning on the mound for the Bulldoggs.
Winder-Barrow will continue its series with Gainesville at 5:55 p.m. Thursday in Winder. The series wraps up Friday at Gainesville. First pitch is set for 5:55 p.m.
