Thompson: Thoughts on local elections

Candidate qualifying was held March 5-9 for the three Barrow County Board of Commissioners seats and five county board of education seats up for election this year. At least one Republican candidate qualified for each seat, but only two Democrats qualified countywide. That means, barring any petition or write-in candidacy, only two of the combined eight seats will be contested come the November general election.
Is it healthy to have such little competition?
Look at the county commission seats. All three incumbents will face a challenger in the May 22 Republican primary, but there are no Democrats running for any of the three seats, so the makeup of the next commission effectively will be determined over the next two months as the candidates make their pitches to Republican voters. Then there will be almost six months of absolutely nothing. If any of the three challengers win, they’ll be waiting more than seven months to take office. And if that’s the case, that means the incumbent, who the majority of their district’s voters will have decided shouldn’t represent them anymore, would still have more than half a year to represent them.
On the board of education side, four of the five board members who were up for re-election decided not to seek another term. The one incumbent is not facing any Republican primary or Democratic opposition so she is virtually guaranteed another four years.
That leaves four open seats, but only two of them will actually be contested. Meanwhile, two other Republican candidates, by virtue of being the only ones to qualify, have a clear path to their respective seats. One is a former school board member; another, though well-known and active in community organizations, has never been a school board member. And though she may very well excel in that role, she will be representing the whole county, so wouldn’t voters from across the county be interested in more than one perspective to choose from?
REPUBLICAN VS. DEMOCRAT?
And what is the point of these county-level seats being partisan?
Barrow County’s makeup is overwhelmingly conservative and Republican, and not surprisingly the county GOP is much more developed, organized and influential than the Democratic Party here. Realistically speaking, unless there is some major scandal that affects either of the two school board candidates who will face opposition in November, they’re going to be elected. With the party label next to their name, Democrats in Barrow County face an extreme uphill climb in getting elected to the county commission or school board. That certainly plays a part in the party’s shortage of candidates here.
With research, you can find a number of arguments for both partisan and nonpartisan local elections.
One of the arguments in favor of partisan elections is that nonpartisan elections are skewed toward wealthier candidates. According to proponents, less wealthy and lesser-known candidates may be disadvantaged.
But is that really any different from partisan elections? As much as we’d all like to think of ourselves as supporting the candidate who’s for the common man’s interests, the dominant color of politics is green.
There have been a number of Republican presidential candidates over the years who have had similar messaging to the conservative populist themes of Donald Trump’s campaign. But Trump was the one with the celebrity stature and the international brand.
Aside from some of Bernie Sanders’ devout and unapologetically socialist beliefs and Lincoln Chafee’s proposal for the U.S. to adopt the metric system, you’d be hard-pressed to find any significant policy differences between the Democratic candidates. But Hillary Clinton had the name recognition, the wealth and the influence, including the backing of the upper brass at the Democratic National Committee.
Money and power will always talk in politics, whether at the national, state or local level. Just about every community has its movers and shakers, and Barrow County is no exception.
Another argument for partisan elections is it gives voters a more transparent ballot by providing more information about the candidates and could even increase voter turnout.
Recently our company’s paper in Madison County reported on a county commission meeting in which no action was taken on a proposal to make all elections there nonpartisan.
“We believe voters should know when they cast their vote whether they’re voting for a Democrat or a Republican,” the county GOP chairman said to the commission. “The transparency of the ballot is important to maintain conservative principles in local government. And removing party from the ballot will allow candidates to hide behind the non-partisan designation. Removing party from the ballot will muddy the water for voters who do not have personal relationships with the candidates.”
But I think back to a conversation I had a few months ago with a member of the Barrow County GOP, who expressed his displeasure with the performance of the Board of Commissioners and questioned whether his commissioner was really a conservative Republican. In fact, several people in this reliably Republican community have said at public meetings, in emails and conversations with me, and on our website and social media that the elected officials around Barrow County and its municipalities have taken too much of the taxpayers’ money, or not been fiscally disciplined, or both — when fiscal discipline and keeping your hands out of the taxpayers’ pockets are supposed hallmarks of the party.
In my view, party politics really shouldn’t be so influential in local government, especially on school boards which face plenty of educational issues that don’t always fit neatly into Republican or Democratic camps.
Local government should be about providing services and not about political positioning for a move up the ladder.
As a voter, you should know where a candidate stands, especially and most importantly at the local level where you are impacted the most on a regular basis. Having partisan elections makes it just as easy, if not easier, for voters to put aside the research and for a candidate to “hide.”
—
Scott Thompson is editor of the Barrow News-Journal. He can be reached at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com.
