Terrell: The fallen motto

You have to wonder how in the world one of the world’s premier law enforcement agencies could fall from grace.
It’s not a just fallen situation. It’s a major catastrophe for the United States.
We can only hope that The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) will cleanse itself from its self-implosion and rise again from the ashes like the “mythological phoenix.”
The FBI isn’t just any law enforcement organization.
There was a day when it might have been the world’s best criminal investigation unit. It certainly played on the same fields with the British MI5 and the Russian FSB organizations.
MI5 is a British Military Intelligence version, while MI6 identifies the British Secret Intelligence Service.
The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation is the principal security agency of Russia and the primary successor agency to the Soviet Union’s Committee of State Security (KGB).
With all that’s going on in Washington now, there probably isn’t very much international or domestic official interaction occurring as all eyes look to see how far the FBI will fall.
This isn’t supposed to happen. The FBI is supposed to be untouchable. The current political situation has greatly damaged the work and ability of the FBI.
While the American Bureau is charged as our country’s primary domestic intelligence and security agency, it also serves as our country’s principal law enforcement agency.
What’s really going to hurt us is the fact that our FBI has an international presence working in embassies and consulates around the world. We have to be concerned about our international intelligence gathering abilities, as well as investigative cooperation from other countries.
The finger has to point at the upper management levels of the FBI.
There appears to be little doubt that former FBI Director James Comey and Acting Director Andrew McCabe are culprits in the fall. From appearances, it looks as if both crossed the line on multiple times and had misplaced loyalties.
It will be interesting to see if either survives and that may depend on how much they really know about the “deep state” and other operatives in the swamp. The waiting list may have just gotten longer.
There are still too many issues with Comey’s relationship with the Clintons. There are unanswered questions about a lack of investigation into the Democratic National Committee campaign funding, the entire Russia debacle, Hillary Clinton’s emails and computer equipment, as well as the destruction of subpoenaed documents and computers.
Other questions regarding Comey’s early preparation of a draft clearing Hillary Clinton of wrongdoing and his relationship with the Clintons remain unanswered.
Justice Department (JD) veterans, Republican and Democrat, have gone on record saying Comey’s actions did not follow JD rules and procedures. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein publicly stated Comey “…made some serious mistakes.”
Prior to these developments Comey is reported to have accepted millions of dollars from a Clinton defense contractor and he (Comey) also served on a Clinton Foundation corporate partner’s board.
McCabe is under the gun as well and the Justice Department fired him just before he could retire and draw full benefits.
The JD, after an internal investigation, said McCabe lied to investigators who were investigating the Bureau’s handling of Hillary Clinton’s email server.
Supposedly, McCabe also “…made an unauthorized disclosure to the news media and lacked candor-including under oath — on multiple occasions,” according to Attorney General Jeff Sessions in a Fox News reports.
McCabe is also a player is the FISA (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act) warrant investigation which involves potential and identified abuses in connection to the Russian probe.
The former FBI agent could also be indicted over withholding information from the investigation involving Clinton’s email server.
In addition, Judicial Watch has subpoenaed JD records that it feels will show McCabe used FBI resources to assist his wife in a 2015 campaign run for a Virginia senate race. His wife received nearly $700,000 from a couple of political action committees. One is run by Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe and he allegedly has a commanding voice in the other.
McAuliffe is reported to be a good friend of Bill and Hillary Clinton.
The web along the swamp bank is getting bigger.
Meanwhile, the FBI motto remains, “Fidelity, Bravery, Integrity.”
Scary, isn’t it?
Jimmy Terrell is retired from a career in law enforcement in Barrow County and is a Winder city councilman. He can be reached at ejterrell65@gmail.com.
Terrell: The fallen motto
