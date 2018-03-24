Bridgeman: Truth matters – always has, always will

It has been said — by me and by lots of other folks — but it should be a regular chorus.
Truth matters.
It matters in government and in life.
It is a shame the bar is so low, but that is what we chose in November 2016.
Despite a president who lies just for the hell of it, despite a president who talks as though he believes lying is part of “negotiating,” despite a president who demonstrates daily how little regard he has for our two centuries of history as a world leader, truth matters.
I know his defenders say all politicians lie. To a certain degree, that is true. Certainly, it has become more common over the past 20 to 30 years in matters both large and small.
But no one has lied as frequently and as brazenly as Donald Trump.
I was reminded again of his lack of shame when the stories surfaced about him lying to the Canadian prime minister about a trade deficit between the U.S. and Canada.
I am fond of saying it is better to ask for forgiveness than permission. That, too, is a method for getting to a result someone wants when obstacles might be in the way.
Trump doesn’t bother with forgiveness.
He demonstrates nearly every day that he does not care what anyone thinks. That lack of shame, delight in saying and doing the opposite of the truth, is a characteristic he seems to think demonstrates his “strength” and willingness to speak hard truths.
It does no such thing.
In a very short time, 14 months by my count, our president has demonstrated over and over that he cannot be believed.
How, I wonder, does he expect the leaders of Germany or Britain or Russia or Iran or anywhere to believe him? Why should anyone in the U.S. believe him when he berates or belittles Andrew McCabe, James Comey, Jeff Sessions, Democrats in Congress or Stephanie Clifford?
I heard a man, a journalist more cynical than me, say one time about an FBI agent that if his mouth was moving, he was lying.
It is a cliché that applies to our president. Isn’t that a shame? What possible benefit to Trump or the U.S. can come from being so distrusted?
That is not strong or unpredictable. It borders on being irrelevant.
By this time next year — after a “summit” with North Korea happens or doesn’t and an agreement with Iran is thrown aside — it is likely that the only people who might listen to him will be tin horn dictators like Duterte in the Philippines.
The goal of many journalists has been to cover the White House. I can’t imagine anything more torturous. How does anyone write a story that is fair about the current president? If he says two sentences, it would take several hundred words of background to refute the lies and provide context.
I do not intend to drape Trump’s supporters with the baggage of his lies. My guess, and it is only that, would be that most of them hope he was sincere in his campaign statements. A lot of them make arguments for or against some policies that deserve attention.
None of them deserve the treatment they are getting from a shameless, pathological liar.
—
Ron Bridgeman is a reporter for Mainstreet News. Send email to him at ron@mainstreetnews.com.
