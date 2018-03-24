Ginn: Weeks 9-10 from the Gold Dome

During weeks 9-10 under the Gold Dome, we passed 33 bills and resolutions for the people of Georgia.
We are now through day 36 of the 2018 Legislative Session and there are only four days of session remaining this year. We met on the Senate Floor three times last week and held committee meetings in between. With time winding down to pass legislation this year, our pace has picked up yet again to match the urgency felt throughout the Capitol.
Now that Crossover Day has passed, the Senate mostly hears bills that originated in the House and vice versa. Last week, I carried House Bill 885. HB 885 amends the Georgia Air Quality Act by prohibiting the placing of undue regulations on individuals seeking to perform a controlled vegetative burn on agricultural tracts or parcels of land greater than five acres. The only limitations on these controlled burns are that the land must be used for agricultural operations, be limited to vegetative material and be consistent with all federal regulations. This bill will simply allow Georgia’s farmers more freedom to manage their land without unnecessary limitations.
As many of you know, I have long been an advocate of local governance and returning decision-making power to citizens who know the needs of their communities better than the state. As a former city manager and county manager, fighting for local autonomy has always been at the top of my priority list. In my early days as a legislator, I fought to pass a bill that would remove some of the cost burdens placed on local communities in their formation of comprehensive plans.
I recently received information about the Barrow County government’s Comprehensive Plan Survey, which is to be completed by the end of March so the plan can be implemented in October of this year. I was so glad to see the leaders of Barrow County working together with the single goal in mind of bettering their community. By taking surveys, analyzing the themes and creating a priority list, the county is able to determine the citizens’ top issues and concerns. Among the themes and priorities to emerge so far are improving transportation by mitigating traffic flows, implementing best practices in managing the county’s natural resources and growing the local economies by supporting small businesses that create jobs.
I am proud of our local communities for taking responsibility of their priorities and implementing citizen-first governance. With public input collected, counties and cities can allocate funds in a manner to best serve the people’s wants and needs, and I will be there to help advance these priorities every step of the way.
Please take a minute or two to participate in your local government’s request for your input. If you live in Barrow County, you can participate online today at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BarrowPlan2017.
The Barrow County online survey link will be open until the end of March 2018.
As we wrap up our 10th week at the Capitol, I want to take a moment to thank each and every one of you for your support over the years. Serving the 47th District has been an honor and a privilege, and I look forward to serving you in the future. If you ever have any comments, concerns or questions regarding legislation facing the Senate, please do not hesitate to contact me. I believe that an open-door policy with open lines of communication is the best way for me to serve you and our community. I am your voice here at the Capitol and here to serve you. My priorities and principles will always fall in line with the men and women of our district. I am always willing to answer the call and my office is there to help with anything that may come up. Please do not hesitate to reach out.
—
Sen. Frank Ginn serves as Chairman of the Regulated Industries and Utilities Committee. He represents the 47th Senate District which includes Barrow and Madison counties and portions of Clarke and Jackson counties. He can be reached at 404-656-4700 or by email at frank.ginn@senate.ga.gov.
