England: House addressing Georgia’s healthcare system

As we approach the end of the 2018 legislative session, it is clear that the Georgia General Assembly is fully behind addressing chronic problems facing rural Georgia. Both chambers passed an unprecedented package of bills coming out of the House Rural Development Council and have backed that up with FY2019 appropriations.
A broader initiative with statewide impact also is under way: tackling Georgia’s heathcare system.
This is evident in two measures the House passed over the past several days.
The first is Senate Bill 357, known as The Health Act. This legislation would establish an 18-member “Health Coordination and Innovation Council of the State of Georgia” to work toward improving two things: access to healthcare and improved quality of services.
The council will bring together experts from academic institutions and the health care industry, as well as state elected and appointed leaders, to create an organized approach to coordinating health care functions and programs in order to maximize the effectiveness of existing resources and to explore opportunities for improvement.
The council will identify issues of greatest concern and promote cooperation from both the public and private sectors to test innovative ideas. It also will evaluate the effectiveness of ongoing health programs.
A major role of the council will be to coordinate all agencies in state-sponsored health initiatives. For example, if the Governor sets as a priority the prevention and treatment of Type 2 diabetes, then all agencies would work together to move the needle and make progress instead of each agency going off on its own.
Then each December, the council will present an annual report of its findings and recommendations to the governor and leaders of the legislature.
Serving on the council will be a new director of health policy and strategic planning; the commissioners of public health, human services, and behavioral health and developmental disabilities, and the executive director of substance abuse, addiction and related disorders — along with appointees of the governor, the lieutenant governor and the speaker of the House.
Three appointees will be representatives of medical schools, universities and academia, plus one practicing dentist, one practicing pharmacist, and one practicing primary care physician. Non-voting members are to include the commissioners of insurance, corrections, economic development and the attorney general.
In addition to the council, an advisory board of health care professionals will provide guidance to the council.
A second measure the House passed last week was House Resolution 1376, which urges the House Rural Development Council to request financial information from Georgia’s hospitals statewide and to ask them to suggest legislative or regulatory changes that could help sustain the industry. Our rural council will serve the rest of this year and present its final report ahead of the 2019 session.
Closer to home, I am pleased to report that the Georgia Senate on Monday, March 19, passed House Bill 1033 for a non-binding advisory referendum of Barrow County voters during the election primaries May 22. The referendum will ask for your approval to explore the possible consolidation of the county government with all cities located completely inside the county. This would be done through the creation of an independent commission appointed by the Barrow County Board of Commissioners, the affected municipalities, the Barrow County Board of Education, and our legislative delegation.
In the meantime, county officials would appreciate your participation in an online survey that is part of the county’s comprehensive planning process. The comprehensive plan establishes the types of development allowed throughout the county. The survey is at www.surveymonkey.com/r/BarrowPlan2017.
Thank you for the opportunity to represent District 116. If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to contact me at terry@terryenglandforgeorgia.com or at 404-463-2245. May God bless you and your family, this wonderful county, and our great state.
—
Rep. Terry England has served in the Georgia House since 2005. District 116 includes most of Barrow County. In addition to chairing the House Appropriations Committee, he is an ex-officio member of the Ways & Means Committee and a member of the Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee, the Education Committee, the Industry and Labor Committee, and the Natural Resources and Environment Committee.
England: House addressing Georgia’s healthcare system
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)