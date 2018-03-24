Holloway: Celebrating Barrow County’s Ag Heroes

This week is Georgia Agriculture Awareness Week.
As a part of this, Extension agents around the state are taking the time to recognize “Ag Heroes” in their communities. As an Extension agent, I have the wonderful privilege of working with all the various facets of agriculture here in Barrow County, and daily I am amazed by the passion and dedication of our agricultural community. Constantly over the past year I have been learning about the wonderful diversity of our agriculture here in Barrow County, and because I couldn’t possibly pick one, I’d like to share with you the Ag Heroes that I am proud to serve.
•Farmers. Despite the changes the last 20 years have brought to Barrow County, we are still at heart a farm community. Beef and Poultry producers locally work hard to provide quality protein for our tables, and they also work hard to protect and enhance the environment through good farming practices. And I can’t forget our new farmers; many of them have small farms that produce vegetables, honey, goats, or local eggs, and most likely all of the above; It is a passionate and determined group that is eager to bring fresh and local foods to our community. All of our farmers are constantly putting in long hours and seeking to do what they do better. Farmers, you are my Ag Heroes!
•Teachers. Ninety-four percent of Barrow County schools have school gardens, and that is because of teachers and staff that are willing to go beyond expectations of already demanding jobs to make that happen. We are so lucky here to have teachers that are willing to give our children the opportunity to dig in the dirt, to plant a seed and experience the doubt and faith and anticipation of waiting for it to sprout, and watching it grow, and have the empowering experience of eating something they grew. School gardens teach science, math, and nutrition, but also the smell of the earth, and how to take care of living things, and the reward of working hard. I’m so grateful that teachers are willing to take the time to garden with their students. Teachers, you are my Ag Heroes!
•Homesteaders. I am constantly amazed at our local community of homesteaders. They produce their own meat, milk, cheese, vegetables and fruit. They bake their own bread and butcher their own animals. Our homesteaders are the ultimate local foodies. Beyond providing for themselves and their families, they have created an incredible community of support; they encourage each other and share knowledge, from barn raising to how to render your own lard or make your own kombucha, they are helping each other live the life than most people just dream of. Homesteaders, you are my Ag Heroes!
And there are so many other Ag Heroes in our community: my 4-H co-workers and our local ag teachers and FFA advisors who teach youth leadership and a myriad of skills they will use in agriculture, or other careers; school nutrition workers for serving local foods in the cafeteria; the Farm Bureau, which is always advocating for agriculture awareness in our community; Wimberly’s Roots, which has had a great start and big plans in the works for community agriculture; the Farm to School boosters for supporting local foods and school gardens; The City of Auburn for putting in a community garden; my avid home gardeners who grow delicious vegetables and create beautiful spaces. Thank you, Ag Heroes, for the meaningful and important work that you do!
Alicia Holloway is the Barrow County Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Agent. She can be reached by e-mail at aholloway@uga.edu, by phone at 770-307-3029, or by stopping by the County Extension Office at 90 Lanthier St. in Winder. Follow Barrow County Extension on Facebook @BarrowCountyExtension.
