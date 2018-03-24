Jacks: Recipes from a special friend

I’ve got lots of great recipes this week. It was hard to decide what to share with you. I have a special friend who sends me recipes all the time. Sort of a hint for me to make them for him. This week was lots of good ones.
With all the spring sports starting this is a good one to try for the family,
Crock Pot Coca Cola Roast
Ingredients:
1 beef roast of your choice
1 can cream of mushroom soup
1 pkg. dry onion soup mix
1 (12 oz.) can coke
Red potatoes, halved
Carrots, cut in chunks
Directions:
Place beef in crockpot and top with dry onion soup mix. Place vegetables around roast. Mix together the cream of mushroom soup and the coke in a bowl and pour over roast. Set crockpot on low. Cook for 6-8 hours. The longer you cook, the more tender the meat becomes.
—
I cook salmon a lot and this past weekend tried this out. It was really good. I highly recommend it.
Sweet Glazed Salmon
Ingredients:
1 clove garlic, minced
1/4 cup soy sauce
1/2 lemon, juiced
1 tsp. honey
1/2 tsp. olive oil
1/3 tsp. packed brown sugar
1/4 tsp. ground black pepper, more for garnish
1/4 tsp. red pepper flakes
4 (6 ounces) salmon fillets
1 Tbsp. olive oil
Directions:
Heat 1/4 tsp. olive oil in a small skillet over medium-high heat. Sautée garlic in hot oil until just beginning to brown. Mix sautéed garlic, soy sauce, lemon juice, honey, 1/2 tsp. olive oil, brown sugar, sea salt, black pepper and red pepper flakes together in a bowl. Pour into a re-sealable bag. Add salmon fillets, turning to coat with marinade. Squeeze bag to remove air. Marinate for 1 hour in refrigerator. Remove salmon. Place salmon in 1 Tbsp. of marinade. Cover. Cook 2-3 minutes on each side.
—
If you love tacos but don’t like the mess of making everything for it, this Taco Pie is a great substitute.
Taco Pie
Ingredients:
1/4 cup butter
2/3 cup milk
1 pkg. taco seasoning mix
2 1/2 cups mashed potatoe flakes (you could also use left over mashed potatoes and omit the butter and milk)
1 pound ground beef
1/2 cup chopped onion
1/2 cup salsa
1cup shredded lettuce
1 medium tomato, chopped
1 cup sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
Sour cream, optional
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a medium saucepan melt butter. Add milk and taco seasoning. Remove from heat and add potato flakes until incorporated, press mixture into the bottom of a 10-inch pan. Bake for 7-10 minutes until it just barely turns golden brown. In a medium skillet cook beef and onions until beef is browned and cooked through. Drain. Add salsa and remaining taco seasoning. Cook until bubbly. Pour into crust. Bake for 15 minutes or until crust is golden brown. Let cool for 15 minutes. Top with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes. Cut and serve with sour cream.
—
A new breakfast item sent to me was really a good find. A good combination of eggs and hash browns.
Baked Eggs
in Hash Brown Cups
Ingredients
6 to 8 medium russet potatoes
Salt and pepper
Non-stick cooking spray
24 large eggs
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Bake potatoes until tender, 45 minutes to 1 hour. Allow to cool and then peel and grate them. Season with salt and pepper. Spray 2 (12 hole) muffin pans generously with cooking spray. Scoop 3 to 4 Tbsps. of grated potatoes into each muffin hole to make a nest. Spray again with cooking spray. Bake 15 to 20 minutes. Watch and make sure they do not burn. Allow to cool. Then crack an egg into each one. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. And bake until the whites are set, about 15 minutes.
—
Joyce Jacks is a native of Barrow County and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School, Athens Technical College, and the University of Georgia. She can be reached at georgiagirl2424@yahoo.com.
Jacks: Recipes from a special friend
