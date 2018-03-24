Bennett: Survival of the fittest

A couple of weeks ago I mentioned that I’d be going off the grid for a few days…with regard to telephone, time of day, TV and internet. That actually went down weekend before last. And I totally lived to tell about it!
There’s a fabulous retreat facility in Homer called Legacy Retreat Center. I had never heard of it before. What a treasure hidden right in our backyard!
We didn’t even see the entire facility, but it’s nestled way back in the woods beside a pretty little lake and feels very much detached from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. There’s a large main building that houses a gymnasium and cafeteria downstairs and several conference rooms and some dorm rooms upstairs. There are possibly even more rooms of which I’m not aware, but those are the ones we utilized.
There are also dorms in three separate outbuildings that reminded me of the little one-story motels peppered along the highways in small towns. Some of the rooms were connecting, some were not. Most rooms had three or four bunk beds. Mine had four, but I only had to share with two other ladies, so we each got a bottom bunk. Wow, it has been a very long time since I had slept in a bunk bed. And quite some time since I had shared a room with total strangers! Thankfully, my roomies were very nice, and I expect we’ll keep in touch.
Summertime at the center looks like it would be lots of fun! There’s a very tall structure on the side of the lake that I learned is used for zip-lining across the lake. (I forgot to ask how one gets back afterwards…) There’s a trampoline-looking thing anchored near one end of the lake and a diving dock near the other end. Canoes are lined up along the shore, ready to be paddled about the lake.
At the top of the hill to the west of the lake, there’s a lovely pool, tennis court and basketball court. I know this only because I could see the pool fence from the bottom of the hill and from the pictures I had seen on the website. Nope, I didn’t climb up the hill to check it out in person! Paved walking trails meandered between the lake, the playground and the facilities up at the top of the hill. One could also see orange signs in the woods across from the lake that marked the nature trails.
We were kept busy for four full days and on a very tight schedule, so there wasn’t much time for checking out the amenities. Plus, it was freezing cold all day on Friday, quite windy on Saturday, and turned icky, rainy and foggy on Saturday night and Sunday. So, we were happy to be inside most of the time.
Just as we drove into the “compound” on Thursday evening, I made one last quick text to a friend then handed off my phone to my driver. I was a little nervous about that part. I had been looking forward to this for many weeks, but as the time grew closer, I was a little hesitant about the phone thing.
My daughter and son-in-law were also going to be out of town for the weekend, and my grandkids would be staying with their other grandmother. Now, I know that my being here when their parents are gone is not going to stop anything from happening to them, or stop them from getting sick. But you grandmas know how it is. That was my first action of faith for the weekend… letting go of that worry. And you know what? They made out just fine without me! And the coolest part was that I wasn’t burdened with the worry of “what-if?” Of course, I could have been reached in the event of an emergency, but I can honestly say that I left the worry at the front gate with me on Thursday afternoon. Now, that’s a miracle in and of itself!
Even though I had my doubts, leaving our phones and clocks/watches at home was the best idea ever. After an hour or two of not checking my phone for the time, or for messages, Facebook notifications, or missed calls, I kind of just forgot about it and went with the flow. We seriously had no clue what time it was. Someone came by to wake us up each morning, and all throughout the weekend, when we were dismissed from one thing, we were told where to report next, and the Bell Ringer would do her thing when it was time to report to the next activity. I never realized how much of a slave I am to the clock. It was divine not to worry about what I had to do next and how much time I had to get there.
It was one of the truly more liberating experiences I’ve ever had. The amount of work and organization that goes into the weekend is staggering, and I am forever humbled that so many men and women (many of whom worked behind the scenes and weren’t seen by us) were willing to labor for so long and so hard to make sure that we 28 women could have the experience. All that work for 28 ladies. How incredibly blessed we were!
The retreat itself was a time of spiritual renewal, personal reflection, bonding and sharing with new friends, worshiping, singing, laughing, eating, lots of talks and note-taking, and looking ahead in our walks of faith. I’m still pondering and processing the experience deep in my heart. And I will go so far as to say that I’m not sure my actual entrance into heaven will be any more glorious than one of the ceremonies we had. I’m just gonna leave it at that. The program is called Walk to Emmaus, and if you’ve ever been, you know exactly the ceremony I’m talking about!
On the way home, my driver returned my phone to me and I was certain I’d see all kinds of text messages and missed phone calls.
Nope. A missed text from my daughter, who was responding to one I had sent earlier on Thursday, and one missed robo-call.
So, I guess I’m just not as essential to the everyday world as I thought I was! Ha! It was a wonderful weekend, and not only did I survive being off the grid (phone, clock, TV, internet), I thrived!
—
Cathy Watkins Bennett is a Barrow County native and a graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. Send comments about this column to
bencath@aol.com.
Bennett: Survival of the fittest
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)